KENANSVILLE — Newly-elected Commissioner Justin Edwards and re-elected Commissioner Dexter Edwards were sworn-in by Superior Court Judge Henry L. Stevens IV at the Dec. 5 County Commissioners meeting.
Also during the meeting, the Board approved a motion nominate Commissioner D. Edwards as Chairman of the Board and Commissioner Edward Garner as vice chairman. Both commissioners will serve the Board for 2022-23.
After the approval of the consent agenda, since no members of the public had signed up for public comment, the Board proceeded with the following items in the regular agenda:
- A public hearing to name a lane located in the 200 block of Mary Bryant Road in Teachey took place, and a motion to name it Blessing Lane was approved.
- County Manager Davis Brinson requested the approval of the surety bond for Sheriff Stratton Stokes with Liberty Mutual Surety. The motion was approved.
- Roger Jones, Duplin County Schools Special Advisor for Facilities, Transportation, & Operations requested the approval of the NC Education Lottery application to fund the balance needed to support building safety and add security card access systems to main entrance doors and prop open alarms to exterior classroom doors. The amount of funding requested from the NC Education Lottery Public School Building Capital Fund is $350,177.89.
- Charles Rollins, County Planner, requested approval to sign a contract with Insight Planning & Development, LLC, to assist the Planning Department with the development of a Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). UDO’s assist and simplify ordinances into one document for land development. “What this does is simplify our ordinances. It streamlines them, keeps us in compliance with the law, and also makes it really easy for citizens and developers to be able to use our ordinances,” said Rollins.
The cost of the project is $17,500. Brinson explained that $16,820 will be allocated from P-card rebates and the balance will be funded from the Planning Department’s budget.
Tracy Chesnutt, head of the Finance Department, explained that the P-card rebate is an incentive provided by the bank who oversees the county’s credit cards. “The more that we spend on our cards, we get a percentage back. It’s based on different tier levels,” said Chesnutt. “We received a total of like $19,000 this year, and sixteen (thousand) of it went back to the General Fund.” The request was approved.
- Laura Jones, Duplin County Library director, requested the approval and acceptance of the State Library of North Carolina Digital Literacy Grant.
“This is round two of a grant that we participated in last year where we offered classes in teaching basic computer skills to participants throughout the county,” said Jones.
The Duplin County Library was one of three pilot programs offering digital literacy classes in FY 2021-22. Class participants received a Chromebook upon successful completion.
The Board approved Jones’ request to accept the $74,375 grant, which is funded by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Program. The request was approved.
The next request presented by Jones was the approval and acceptance of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) Grant in the amount of $316,468.93. The ECF helps provide remote learning tools for students who lack necessary internet access or the devices they need to connect to classrooms. The grant was awarded to the Duplin County Library System to provide Wi-Fi enabled hotspots, tablets and Chromebooks for patron use. The funds will cover 12 months of cellular service, and the devices belong to the county at the end of the grant funded term. Also the devices will be tailored to needs of various age groups, from preschool to senior adults. The request was approved.
- Jennifer Martin, with Parrish & Partners, presented a draft of the Duplin Commons Master Plan. Parrish and Partners was contracted earlier this year to produce a comprehensive plan for Duplin Commons Development for the next 10 years. Martin’s presentation covered the process, findings and recommendations.
After meeting with several groups, department heads and touring other facilities, Martin provided recommendations based on feedback and observations.
Martin shared that during her visit to the Onslow County Government Center in Jacksonville, NC, she learned of the importance of including the IT group from the very beginning of the process and adding flexibility in the configuration of the space if that department was to be included in the administrative services building. “Since technology evolves so quickly and continually, they’re constantly reconfiguring their work space to function most efficiently,” said Martin. After the presentation, the commissioners thanked Martin for the comprehensive plan.
“It will be nice to have,” said Commissioner D. Edwards. “It all comes back to funding, $65 million is a lot of money and if we can get the state to help us ... we can make some of this stuff happen, you know, we can’t do it all with tax money.”
The meeting adjourned after a closed session and general announcements.