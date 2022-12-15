KENANSVILLE — Newly-elected Commissioner Justin Edwards and re-elected Commissioner Dexter Edwards were sworn-in by Superior Court Judge Henry L. Stevens IV at the Dec. 5 County Commissioners meeting.

Also during the meeting, the Board approved a motion nominate Commissioner D. Edwards as Chairman of the Board and Commissioner Edward Garner as vice chairman. Both commissioners will serve the Board for 2022-23.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com