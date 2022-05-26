KENANSVILLE — After the approval of the Board of County Commissioners’ May 16 meeting minutes, County Manager Davis Brinson presented a budget amendment to accept $625,402 from State Airport Grant to be added to the consent agenda.
The Board unanimously moved to accept the funds, which will be used for engineering services, inspections, and construction needed to finish the Forestry Service hangar project at the Duplin airport.
Next on the agenda was Carrie Shields, Duplin County Economic Development Commission Director who appeared to conduct two public hearings, the first one for Project Heel and the second one for Project ACC.
“Project Heel is an existing pork manufacturing industry that’s seeking to expand their business,” said Shields. “This company is investing $60 million in creating 163 jobs, the match required by the state is 5% which would be $25,000 for us to move forward with a building reuse grant for this project, the state portion of this is $500,000.”
Two Duplin residents participated in the public hearing asking questions about the nature of Project Heel. Shields explained it was an existing pork manufacturing company in Warsaw and provided general information according to the statute.
County Attorney Tim Wilson explained that the intent of the statute in this case was to allow Shields to negotiate a deal that is favorable to the county without compromising the integrity of the transaction, “and so she does what the legislature has set up.”
Wilson added that Shields and the county are given some discretion and authority to negotiate the terms of a deal favorable to the county, “which then she would come back and present additional information at that point,” said Wilson. “It’s kind of a process that’s laid out under the statute.”
The participants had questions about the jobs that would be available.
“I can tell you the company that we’re referring to right now is very sound and very vested in our community, so the higher-ups would be located here because the headquarters is here,” said Shields. “But I can’t speak to who would get a job, other than the most qualified candidate.”
On of the participants asked about a stipulation that the employees must be local.
“Our citizens have an opportunity to work within these new companies that come in what we could do is be intentional and make sure that we ask questions so that the perception is not that they’re bringing in those, that which will be in these positions,” said Commissioner Wayne Branch.
After questions were satisfied, Shields opened the floor for Project ACC public hearing.
“The state has awarded them 375,000, so our match should we move forward with this project, it would be 18,700,” said Shields.
Shields explained this was an existing building in the Warsaw area, that would create 139 jobs and bring a $13.3 million investment to Duplin.
After the public hearings, Angie Quinn, Soil and Water Conservation Director addressed the Board to approve awarding a contract for stream debris removal service at Cypress Creek in the amount of $76,000 to Jerry Hall’s Tree Service, Inc.,
“He has had previous contracts with us and has done an excellent job and has an excellent reputation with this type of work,” said Queen. The request was unanimously approved.
The next item discussed was a donation of $1,000 to Emerge Ministries to assist with the Duplin County 4th of July Celebration that will be held at the Duplin County Events Center. The donation was approved.
The next topic in the lineup was a broad overview presentation of the manager’s recommended budget for FY 2023 to request the Board’s input for changes.
“If you have any questions feel free to stop me at any time and I’ll make myself and Miss Chestnut available to answer any questions you may have,” Brinson said as he proceeded to explain each area.
The manager’s recommended total general fund budget for FY23 is $66,752,675.
The capital expenditures recommended are $1,038,769.38.
This includes the following:
- Transit van and a server for the IT Department, a vehicle lift for the county garage.
- Eight Dodge Durango patrol vehicles for the Sheriff’s Department, consulates, and a workstation are general fund expenditures.
- 911 equipment and associated software for the 911 Communications Division. These are paid for by the 911 fund.
- A new ambulance, a remounted ambulance, a power load device, and a Ford F-150 for the Emergency Medical Services Department.
- A Ford F-150 with a dog box for the Animal Services Department
- A tractor and a side mower for Cabin Lake County Park
- Three transit vehicles for the Public Transportation Department, and a forklift for the Solid Waste and Recycling Department.
“This year’s employer portion of the contribution to the local government retirement system went up again, although not as much as in the past few budget cycles,” said Brinson.
The increase for local government employees is .73% and 1% for sworn law enforcement personnel. The local government contribution in FY23 to the retirement system would be 12.17% and for law enforcement officers 13.04%. Employee health insurance through North Carolina FY23 increase is 3.9% over the current fiscal year or about $31.55 per employee per month. The vision insurance is going up 3.96% or $0.22 a month.
When reviewing the pay study implementation, Brinson said “I do feel compelled to take this opportunity to once again sincerely thank the Board on behalf of your public servants, and to say that not only was it the right thing to do, it will put us in a much better position to compete in this very challenging labor market in which we find ourselves.”
Brinson also addressed the increase to property and liability insurance.
The total amount of property and liability insurance increases $67,166. “Property liability is going up 18.32% and workers’ comp is going down about 11%, according to the NCA CCS risk pool, where we have our insurance. For both property liability as well as workers comp. The increase in property liability can be attributed to the fact that cyber insurance continues to escalate due to increasing claims. Our cyber coverage doubled from 5,000 to $10,000 this year,” Brinson added.
Law Enforcement Liability Insurance also saw approximately an $8,000 increase. According to the county manager, property values for the county trended upwards this year, said Brinson explaining that it was “due to building materials and other pandemic-related effects on the economy, inflationary effects which affected our reinsurance costs. Thus, our property coverage named storms coverage, flood, and earthquake insurance went up about $51,211.”
Workers’ comp came down to $38,476. Operational increases are estimated to be $1.4 million in the upcoming fiscal year.
These are the increases:
Educational increases: $630,595. “This includes fully funding the request from our partners at the Board of Education, which is an increase of $495,100, and the $135,495 increase requested by the board of trustees at James Brown Community College,” said Brinson.
He added that he included $495,100 in the contingency fund “to try to hedge against any unforeseen costs due to the current volatility in the construction industry resulting from historically high rates of inflation that are currently plaguing our economy.”
The County’s contractual agreement with a new jail health provider will add approximately $138,000 to the costs. “These costs that I have just alluded to total $1,263,695 in account for 90% of the increase in our operational expenses,” said Brinson. “The remaining increases are due to inflationary increases, especially as they relate to goods and services, supplies, utilities, and especially fuel in the form of both diesel fuel and gasoline for our vehicle fleets.”
Total General Fund revenues are budgeted this year at $66,752,675. Real and property values are budgeted to be up $126,086,592. Motor vehicle values are up $63,933,473. Sales tax is estimated to be flat.
“I am proposing no increase to the property tax rate for the fiscal year 2023. Thus it will remain at $.73 and a half cents,” said Brinson. “I propose that we decrease the amount of fund balance appropriation needed to balance the budget by $175,991. That’s a decrease of about 6% over the current fiscal year. “We are also making use of American Rescue Plan Act funds in the form of Revenue replacement to help offset the cost of the updated pay plan,” said Brinson.
In the special revenue funds:
The E-911 Fund is budgeted at $281,541
School capital $3,154,273 “that’s sales tax used to pay debt service and also make general repairs to facilities and purchase some equipment for the school system.
The Register Deeds office is budgeting to collect $19,500, which must be set aside for automation enhancement preservation in the Register of Deeds Office.
Property Revaluation Fund is setting aside $476,629 as required by statute to help fund tax revaluation.
Fire Protection is budgeted at $3,275,446.
“This includes sales tax, collections, district fire taxes, and general fund contribution to each fire department. No fire department has asked to change their district tax rates this year,” said Brinson.
“Sales tax collections are budgeted to be flat at about $42,174 per county Department, and we also give some of our departments from neighboring counties who have districts in Duplin County a lower amount, including the Harold Fire Department.”
The General Fund contribution to each department will remain unchanged at $26,054.45 for each county department, with smaller amounts given to the smaller fire departments.
The Debt Service Fund is budgeted at $4,575,465 “this includes the debt payment that we make to the USDA for Duplin Commons and also local obligation bonds for the school debt.”
ARPA is budgeted at $9,275,301.93, and insurance for county employees is budgeted at $6,222,852.
Budget highlights
“Our 911 communication center needs to add another Telecommunicator station,” said Brinson. “We currently have five stations and the North Carolina 911 Board has approved the 6th station as an overflow station. We will need to purchase two radios or consulates that will enable our telecommunicators to receive and transmit radio traffic from the 911 center, a new work station and a new 911 Intrados System.”
The total cost of this equipment is $22,842 which is paid with E-911 funds.
The budget for the Water Department in the upcoming fiscal year is $3,098,143. No capital purchases are proposed. “This fiscal year for the water department we are in the midst of a project to upgrade our SCADA system and are discussing the need for a new well site to enhance our ability to meet the demand of our growing customer base as well as higher demand from our existing customers.”
The Water Debt Service Fund is budgeted at $982,719. “This is the debt on our water systems infrastructure and it went down $114,569 or about 10.4% in this physical year versus the current fiscal year due to the retirement of some debt.”
Public Transportation is budgeted at $1,240,542.
Brinson explained the capital investment in the enterprise funds public transportation. “They are purchasing three transit vehicles for $70,085 each or $210,255 for all three. This is just a regular rotation of the fleet, with all of the expenses covered by state and federal funds.”
The Airport is budgeted at $972,220.
The Solid Waste and Recycling Department is budgeted at $4,090,542.
“We are funding a forklift for $85,000. This is the forklift that is used in the recycling warehouse, of course, the enterprise funds have associated employee costs as well, just like the General Fund Department. So they saw an increase and their health insurance costs by 3.9%. Also, an increase in the contribution to the local government retirement system of .73%, and also they had increased payroll expenditures due to the implementation of the new pay plan,” Brinson explained.
“I am requesting to increase the solid waste availability fee by $20,” said Brinson. “The fee was established in 1992 at $69 and remained steady at $69 in 1993. In 1994 the fee was increased to $90, which is where it remains current thus, the fee has not been raised in about 28 years. I am also requesting an increase in the solid waste tipping fees as well by $10. This is what some call Gatesy and is calculated as vehicles bring trash and other debris to the Solid Waste Transfer facility. The vehicles are then weighed and charged according to the tipping fee. Currently, our tipping fee is $45 per ton. Other counties in the area charge the following blade and $55 a ton. Jones 57 per ton, Pender $75 per ton and Onslow $57 per ton. I am asking that we raise our per ton fee from $45 to $55, putting us more in line with our neighbors.”
Fund balance appropriated out of the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund
“To balance their budget this year, we are appropriating $92,272,” said Brinson.
The department requested a significant amount of capital purchases totaling $843,137 but are not being recommended for funding by the county manager due to the dwindling fund balance.
“If we do not immediately put in place a plan to begin to generate more revenue for the Solid Waste and Recycling Department, then we will completely deplete their fund balance, which will necessitate that the general fund begins making an appropriation to ensure adequate cash flow to sustain operations in the future,” said Brinson. “All requests to reclassify positions in the upcoming budget to higher grades were denied, as every position in the pay plan was reviewed and graded as part of the recent pay study.”
The county received approximately 15 to 20 requests to reclassify positions in various departments.
The request to reactivate inactive positions was not approved.
According to Brinson, there are a total of five educational increases and career development increases approved based on the provisions of the personnel policy.
“I am recommending the approval of two new positions in the general fund budgets,” said Brinson. “One is an operations officer in the Emergency Medical Services Department and also a maintenance position at the Events Center. I’m also recommending the approval to transition two part-time transportation specialists or drivers in our public transportation department to full-time. This will be funded by the Public Transportation Department Center Fund and not as a general fund expenditure.”
The budget hearing for the public will be held on June 6 at the Ed Emory Auditorium and the Board of County Commissioners will vote on it on June 20.