KENANSVILLE — On Monday, April 17, County Manager Davis Brinson, announced in a closed session during the Board of County Commissioner’s meeting that he is stepping down as County Manager effective July 31.

“Government service is a family legacy for me as my grandfather, father and mother all retired from government service right here in Duplin County,” wrote Brinson in the official announcement

