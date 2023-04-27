KENANSVILLE — On Monday, April 17, County Manager Davis Brinson, announced in a closed session during the Board of County Commissioner’s meeting that he is stepping down as County Manager effective July 31.
“Government service is a family legacy for me as my grandfather, father and mother all retired from government service right here in Duplin County,” wrote Brinson in the official announcement
Brinson began his career with Duplin County government nearly three decades ago as a telecommunicator in the 911 center, he then served as a social worker, deputy sheriff and Register of Deeds, before being appointed county manager.
“I believe that this gave me a unique perspective as a manager,” Brinson wrote. “I have always sought to be a strong advocate for my department heads and my employees while balancing that responsibility with the fiduciary responsibility that I have to the Board of Commissioners and the citizens that they represent.”
Brinson shared that his decision was primarily so that he could spend more time with his wife, Brandi, who is the Register of Deeds in Franklin County, and lives in Louisburg, N.C.
The couple who has been married for almost six years has not been able to live together due to their employment.
“During my career, I have always had to make choices that called for trade-offs between my professional and personal obligations. Thankfully, I am at the point in my life that I no longer have to put my wife and family second under any circumstances. I also want to have time to explore other interests and opportunities,” Brinson wrote. “My tenure as county manager has not always been easy as I have had to contend with Hurricane Florence and Dorian, a malware attack, and COVID just to name a few of the major challenges. I fully believe, however, that we were able to emerge through those trying events as a much stronger and more resilient organization.”
Brinson concluded his announcement with a warm thank you, crediting Duplin County’s public servants for their dedication, hard work and sacrifices.
“Without you, nothing we have accomplished would have come to fruition,” said Brinson.
The Board will discuss more details about the next steps at the May 1 meeting.
“I’m not sure how the process will play out but I have indicated to the Board that I will be willing and would welcome the opportunity to help to train whoever the Board sees fit to appoint,” Brinson added.