KENANSVILLE — The court system in Duplin County may be a few months behind, but that is understandable given a pandemic that has rocked the country.
Yet activity in the courthouse and county administrative building is going on, albeit differently, mostly on an appointment basis.
On Monday of last week, jurors were called into the courthouse, but the bulk were sent home when it was discovered that courtroom personnel — from administrative staff to attorneys to judges — had too much work to do before opening the doors of courtrooms. Many courtrooms were shut because of judicial orders.
But rest assured, everyone will have their day in court — soon — even though district court cases will not be heard in February.
Concerns over spacing during a pandemic brings the decision into proper perspective.
Duplin’s largest courtroom holds 24 people with proper spacing. Two other courtrooms can fit 17 and 18.
All three could be considered tight quarters with halls that are too narrow for traffic — even during normal times.
Katie Harrell, Clerk of Courts, said some proceedings are still happening, though, and that some business must proceed.
“First appearances for arrests, emergency guardianship, domestic violence, the grand jury and other cases must go on,” Harrell said. “The grand jury is doing what it has to do.”
Other non-court-related matters can be done by making an appointment.
“Most people do call to make an appointment, believe it or not,” Harrell said in regard to the public responding to protocol during a pandemic. “There is a sheet of paper on the front door for county offices.
“Everything isn’t closed or canceled. They’ve just determined that how we are doing things is the safest way.”
Here are are few contact numbers for anyone needing to make an appointment:
- Criminal court: 910-275-7003
- Civil court: 910-275-2003
- District attorney: 910-275-7010
- Register of deeds: 910-296-2108
- Social Services: 910-296-2200
- Health Dept.: 910-296-2130
- Guardian ad litem: 910-478-3621
- Descendants of states/special procedures: 910-275-7004