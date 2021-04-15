KENANSVILLE — “Arm sleeves up, face masks in place” could be the new battle call for health organizations as the war to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies even as one-third of adults in America have had at least one vaccination.
Nationwide restrictions are being lifted, but that’s not an indication that the virus is going away — at least just yet.
Last week was the first in which North Carolina did not have a county showing a severity of spread.
The campaign to get Tar Heels vaccinated puts N.C. among the best in the nation.
But no one is out of the shadow of the pandemic.
Last week, there were 178 reported cases of B 1.1.77, a new coronavirus strain that included cases in Onslow and Pender counties.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said the strain is considered more transmittable and associated with more severe disease and a higher risk of death.
Two new talking points to come to the front last week were vaccination verification to enter or attend an event and whether future — perhaps annual —vaccines would be required to effectively prevent reinfection of the virus in any form.
N.C. moved to allow vaccines to anyone over the age of 16, but that is the group that is the least likely to become seriously sick via the virus.
Here is the skinny on who has been vaccinated in Duplin County.
- About 4 percent age 24 and under.
- About 29 percent age 25-49 .
- About 25 percent age 50 to 64 .
- About 24 percent age 65 to 47 .
- About 20 percent age 74 and
- over.
- Males comprise 57 percent of vaccinations.
- Hispanics comprise 81 percent of vaccinations.
Also:
- Vaccinations are free and the most anyone would have to do to secure a shot is to schedule an appointment.
- No one has to show an ID or proof of health insurance. The state also has a vaccine hot line that can connect a person with a ride to get the vaccine (888-675-4567).
- All three emergency vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson) have been shown to prevent hospitalization and death, or side effects.
Four people at Raleigh’s PNC Arena vaccination clinic had minor problems last Wednesday. But the other 2,400 did not, nor have millions nationwide.
J&J said they found no underlying problem.
N.C. and the U.S. are en route to meeting President Joe Biden’s goal of having every adult vaccine-eligible by May 1. Last Tuesday, he backed it up to April 19.
Yet certain groups of people are not responding.
CNN reports that 40 percent of all have declined to get vaccinated, and that number balloons to 57 percent at Camp Lejeune.
There is also a theory floating around military outposts that say the number of decliners is greater than announced.
For an update on the impact the virus has made nationwide, consider the basics.
First, the U.S. leads the world in cases (31 million) and deaths (577,021), and that nearly 40,000 children have lost a parent because of the virus.
Duplin County has seen 6,036 cases and 121 deaths.
And even though hospitalizations are hovering around the 1,000 level each week, hope is on the horizon.
Face masks and social distancing are still being required in “public settings.” Yet no local festival is ready to say it can have its annual event.
Look for those to start happening by this fall.
Some health providers are worried that the vaccine will become akin to vaccines such as those that guard against measles or the flu, and will need to be taken yearly.
And yet others feel the vaccines are so strong that they will provide a permanent immune response.
Many people have stood up for vaccine verification cards. Others have screamed against its constitutionality.
The idea is to have gate organizers at events such as concerts, to show proof of their vaccination before entering the crowd.
The United States will not require people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country, regardless of whether they are visitors or U.S. residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC adds that people who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get tested before leaving the U.S. (unless they go somewhere that requires it).
They also do not need to self-quarantine after returning, but should still have a negative test before boarding.
They can also travel domestically without needing to get tested or self-quarantine.
“It’s not too late to vaccinate,” a billboard outside of Warsaw states.
Because if this nation has learned anything in the past year, it’s that virus trouble somewhere else, whether it’s out of county, out of state or in another part of the world, is a potential problem on Main Streets everywhere.