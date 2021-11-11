KENANSVILLE — The Food and Drug Administration recently authorized a lower dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11.
The Duplin County Health Department will be administering the Pfizer vaccine for this age group in two doses, each dose being one-third the amount given to ages 12 and older.
“At this time, the health department is the county’s only state vaccine provider who will receive vaccines for this age group,” said Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin County Health director.
The Health Department will host the first dose vaccine event for children ages 5 to 11 on Friday, Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and two more first dose vaccine events are planned for the month, one on Thursday, Nov. 18 and the other on Tuesday, Nov. 23, both from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are preferred, however, walk-ins are welcomed.
“Some of our federal vaccine providers such as Walgreens in Wallace should be receiving some doses,” said Simmons-Kornegay.
Simmons-Kornegay said the $100 Summer Incentive Cards will be available throughout November for anyone 18 years old and up who receives their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from a Health Department hosted vaccine event. Additionally, drivers of someone receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive $25.
Moderna vaccine events will be available on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Duplin County Health Department.
“Our next Pfizer event for individuals 12 years and older will be on Nov. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Duplin County Health Department,” said Simmons-Kornegay. “No insurance nor ID required for any COVID-19 vaccine.”
Simmons-Kornegay noted that first, second, and third dose vaccines and booster shots will be available at these events.
Parents and guardians with questions about COVID-19 vaccines should talk with their child’s physician.
To schedule any COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call 910-296-2130, option 5.