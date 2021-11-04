RALEIGH — The spread of COVID-19 has dropped substantially in recent weeks, according to data released last Tuesday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
For the first time since mid-July, the state reported two consecutive days of new daily cases below 1,500. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by more than 35%. Hospitalizations, which have declined by 37% in the last 14 days, are at their lowest levels in nearly three months.
Health officials reported on Monday that K-12 schools, which host kids under 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated, have also seen a drop in cases associated with clusters for five straight weeks.
“North Carolina’s key metrics show high but declining levels of COVID-19 spread,” health officials wrote in the report.
The share of COVID-19 tests coming back positive over the past week has ranged from 4% to 6%, down substantially from the 8% to 10% daily positivity rate reported a month ago.
Spread of the more contagious variant along with low vaccination rates in many of North Carolina’s 100 counties had fueled substantial spread from late July to mid-September.
Duplin numbers dropping,
Onslow sees a spike
Covid cases in Duplin County have fallen, too. Last Saturday, just 12 cases were reported. Dupin has hd 9,972 positive tests with 185 deaths. Nearly 25 % of all Duplinites age 12 and up have been vaccinated
But neighbor Onslow County cannot say the same thing as 128 cases were reported last Saturday. Wayne County had 89 cases the same day. These two are among the 25 counties in the state struggling.
Onslow and Wayne have had 259 and 303 deaths, respectively since the start of the pandemic.
About 45 percent of Duplin has been given one vaccination shot. About 38 percent are fully vaccinated — two shots. Both fall below the statewide average of 59% and 55% percent for the first and second shots.
Statewide about 90% of those 65 and older have both shots. Nationally about 67% of Americans have taken the first vaccine, while 58% are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination rate slows
State health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated. On Monday, they touted the success small financial perks had in boosting vaccination numbers over the summer, though the state’s cash card program is no longer available to residents who want to come in for a first shot.
Though more data is still coming in, only about 21,000 people came in for their first COVID-19 shot last week, which represents the lowest weekly count since the first week of a sluggish December 2020 vaccine roll-out.
North Carolina is in the middle of the pack in the nation on its share of vaccinated residents, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers show North Carolina with the 16th lowest share of residents 12 and older who have been fully vaccinated. Even so, the CDC ranks North Carolina with the 14th lowest death rate per 100,000 residents.
The state’s latest COVID surveillance report notes unvaccinated North Carolinians are more than four times as likely get the virus and nearly 20 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
“If you aren’t yet vaccinated, don’t wait,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a news release last week. “We are seeing this virus attack those who are unvaccinated at a much higher rate than those who are vaccinated.”
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 boosters are now available to more North Carolinians who have already been vaccinated.
North Carolina public health officials are also preparing distribute the first wave of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines once the federal government approves them for children aged 5 to 11. A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of the vaccine, moving North Carolina and other states one step closer to beginning vaccinations in younger children.
The state expects to receive 124,500 doses, which would then be made available to 231 providers across the state, though health officials noted vaccine distribution counts are subject to change and some providers may decline allocations.
The Mecklenburg County Health Department is expected to get the largest share of vaccines at 13,500, followed by 8,100 set to go to Wake County Human Services.
Roughly 900,000 North Carolinians fall within the qualifying age group, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mixing boosters
approved by FDA
U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.
The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions mark a big step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign, which began with extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine last month. But before more people roll up their sleeves, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consult an expert panel later this week before finalizing official recommendations for who should get boosters and when.
The latest moves would expand by tens of millions the number of Americans eligible for boosters and formally allow “mixing and matching” of shots — making it simpler to get another dose, especially for people who had a side effect from one brand but still want the proven protection of vaccination.
Specifically, the FDA authorized a third Moderna shot for seniors and others at high risk from COVID-19 because of their health problems, jobs or living conditions — six months after their last shot. One big change: Moderna’s booster will be half the dose that is used for the first two shots, based on company data showing that was plenty to rev up immunity again.
For J&J’s single-shot vaccine, the FDA said all U.S. recipients should get a second dose at least two months following their initial vaccination.
The FDA rulings differ because the vaccines are made differently, with different dosing schedules — and the J&J vaccine has consistently shown a lower level of effectiveness than either of the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.