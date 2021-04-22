KENANSVILLE — After dealing with information — and conspiracy theories — for more than a year, health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is still a major threat.
Any claims to the contrary go against the numbers globally, nationally, statewide and in Duplin County.
While cases and deaths are down dramatically since a peak in early January, the curve lines for cases has remained at a consistent number — and not went away as some people have suggested.
Two nearby high schools — Richlands and Swansboro — were hit with clusters in the past two weeks.
Five of six counties touching Duplin on a map have higher vaccination rates.
About 20.7 percent or 12,188 people in Duplin County have had at least one vaccination, while 8.900 or 15.2 percent are fully vaccinated.
Just 14.4 percent of Onslow residents have received one of the two shots necessary, and only 11.3 are fully vaccinated.
Wayne County with 21.9 one-shotters and 16,5 percent fully vaccinated is close.
But four other counties are substantially ahead of the three lagging counties — Sampson (25.7 and 18.6 fully vaccinated), Pender (27.2 and 20.4), Jones (20.7 and 15.7) and Lenoir (26.9 and 21.6).
Yet this is not because local health officials are dragging their feet.
People are not seeking vaccinations for a variety of reasons, which include ties to politics, religion, the military and because of where they live.
Vaccination safety
The J and J vaccine, which has been administered to 7 million people nationwide, will likely return this week. Its addition was helping the country run faster toward herd immunity, as the two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have combined to be used for 90 million and 79 million people, respectively.
Nationwide, half of all adults have had at least one vaccination shot, and one-third are fully vaccinated.
Yet about 70 to 75 percent of Americans need to received vaccinations shots or have had the virus for herd immunity.
Outbreaks in Onslow County were a reminder of the cunning and baffling course the virus has taken in the past 13 months.
When an outbreak came in big cities they seemed like TV events rather than a potential problem in a neighborhood in Small Town, USA.
So to say the threat is gone would be incorrect.
In some cases, it’s waiting for the right person or community.
Reality is health and science experts fear a third and fourth wave, and variants that have popped up in every state, which have shown a greater propensity to strike young children.
Yet the bottom line to vaccines is that they are 95 percent — or more — effective in preventing hospitalization, death and the spread of the virus.
“No vaccine is 100 percent effective,” said Josh Stewart, a fourth-year dental student at ECU. “So if Moderna and Pfizer prevent 95 percent of illnesses caused by coronavirus, that means one in 20 people is still left unprotected.”
While Stewart and health officials preach for a fully-vaccinated America, both say more common protocol will likewise lead the way.
“One thing is clear: avoiding crowds, physical distancing and the wearing of masks greatly reduces the risk of contracting the virus,” he said.
Another update last week came when Moderna announced that people getting its two-shot vaccine will need a third in six to 12 months.
A bigger pop-up came when the World Health Organization announced that the virus has taken 3 million lives and caused more than 140 million infections.
It took until Sept. 28 to reach 1 million, to Jan. 15 to topple 2 million, and just three more months to hit 3 million.
It’s been more than a year now and it’s clear the virus is not just going to go away. It’s taken the lives of 128 Duplinities, 12,387 Tar Heels and more than 567,000 Americans.