KENANSVILLE — Two fossils found by staff and volunteers at the Cowan Museum of History and Science during inventory, were recently identified by North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences experts.
“It is very important to Museum Director Robin Grotke to have artifacts and specimens correctly identified,” wrote Anne Skinner, Museum STEM Educator, to the Duplin Times.
“There was a note with one specimen that read, ‘Woolly Mammoth Tusk.’ The other specimen was labeled as petrified wood,” wrote Skinner, adding that to her it looked like bone from a marine mammal.
On Oct. 10, while Skinner was in Raleigh visiting family, she took the fossils to the NC MNS for identification by Sean Moran, Collections Manager of Paleontology and Geology.
“Sean identified the tusk as belonging to an adult mastodon that lived during the Pleistocene. He said it was probably tens of thousands of years old. The black fossil that was originally labeled as petrified wood turned out to be part of a rib from a whale that lived during the Pliocene Epoch in the ocean that covered part of eastern North Carolina several million years ago,” Skinner wrote.
After identifying the fossils, Moran showed Skinner the fossil collection and work area in the NC MNS basement. Skinner shared she “was impressed by the size of the skull of a dinosaur called Acrocanthosaurus.”