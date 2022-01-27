FAISON — A fire hydrant was knocked out of place in Faison when a vehicle collided with it, damaging a water line causing the pressurized water system to gush out water, flooding the adjacent area.
The accident happened near Center Street and US 117 Highway, when a vehicle lost control, hitting a light pole, the hydrant, and a telephone box according to Faison Fire & Rescue sources.
The accident prompted authorities to close the road until 5 a.m. the following morning for power crews to fix the pole and lines on Jan. 16.
“To my knowledge there was no additional damage to adjacent property other than surface flooding,” said Jimmy F. Tyndall, Faison Public Works director.
Tyndall had contractor crews promptly onsite repairing the six-inch water line, as he advised Faison residents near the 515 block of Center Street could potentially experience low water pressure until the line was repaired.
Initially the crews put a repair clam to fix the line, but blew off a couple of times due to build-up on the pressure on the end of the line.
The next step was cutting off the T and puting a piece of pipe. Crews at the water plant, closely monitored the amount of water in the tanks ensuring everything was working properly.
“The pressure returned to normal quickly after the repair was made so there was no long term effect,” said Tyndal.
“I would estimate that the Town lost approximately 500,000 gallons of water and contractors were hired to make the repair,” he added.
“We will be filing an insurance claim against the driver who caused the damage in hopes to recover the costs associated with the accident.”