KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Community Foundation board of advisors recently announced they are accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community. The deadline for applications is Aug. 2, at noon.
“We are excited about the opportunity to support our nonprofits and help them expand their impact in Duplin County,” said Bob Kornegay, board president. “We are grateful for their work in our community.”
Grants to nonprofit organizations serving Duplin County will come from two funds:
The community grantmaking fund, which will provide grants ranging between $500 to $1,000 in support of nonprofits.
The Duplin Foundation for Youth Advancement, which supports youth programs with grants that typically range between $500 and $3,000.
Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Duplin County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals.
Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. You may also contact Anne Sorhagen, NCCF program officer, at asorhagen@nccommunityfoundation.org or by calling 910-202-6727.
Founded in 2005, the Duplin County Community Foundation is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets by creating permanent endowments, making grants and leveraging leadership – all for the benefit of Duplin County.
The DCCF board advises the Duplin County Community Fund, the unrestricted community grantmaking fund, to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually.
Advisory board members live and work in Duplin County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Kornegay, board members include Debra Morrisey (vice president), Jayme Jones (treasurer), Brittainy Kildow (secretary), Wayne Branch, Kimberly Butler, Francisco Diaz, Ed Emory, Todd Minchew and Linda Smith.
The Duplin County Community Foundation makes it easy to support your community. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time — or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Duplin County Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.
The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.
The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.