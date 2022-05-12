DCS celebrates agriculture, designates two Agriculture Awareness days

Duplin County Schools will work with farmers and agribusinesses in the community to develop exciting plans to celebrate Agriculture Awareness Days and build upon the District’s commitment to promote STEAMA (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math, and Agriculture)-related careers for all students.
KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Board of Education announced Nov. 10, 2022 and Feb. 24, 2023 as Agriculture Awareness days after a Board meeting on Tuesday, May 3, at the O.P. Johnson Education Building.
The decision was made after Board members approved DCS Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan’s recommendation to designate those two days as Agriculture Awareness days as a commitment to deepen awareness of the importance of agriculture in Duplin County and the world, and way to pay tribute to the farming community.
According to school officials, these days will build upon the District’s commitment to promote STEAMA (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math, and Agriculture)-related careers for all students.
“Agriculture is a critical industry as it provides food, raw materials and employment opportunities worldwide. Duplin County Schools is so proud to be seated in a community rich in agriculture. We want to celebrate our agricultural community for the role they play in bringing food to our tables and their positive impact on economic development,” said Dr. Obasohan.
He added that schools will collaborate with farmers and agribusinesses in their local community to develop exciting plans to celebrate Agriculture Awareness Days with Duplin County Schools students. He also explained that the strategies developed will be included within their school improvement plan and will be submitted for Board approval annually.
“The community and business partnerships that have been built with our agricultural community have benefited our school family beyond measure,” said Dr. Obasohan. “We look forward to our continued collaboration to highlight the endless opportunities that the world of agriculture has to offer our students.”