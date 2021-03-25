The Rickie Allen Pearson, Jr. Memorial Scholarship was recently awarded to Lenoir Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduate Madison Mozingo, an officer with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Department. Pictured left to right is Katherine Pearson, wife of the late Rickie Allen Pearson, Jr., and Madison Mozingo. Established in 2009, the scholarship was endowed by family and friends of the late Lenoir County Sheriff Detective Rickie Allen Pearson, Jr. who was killed in the line of duty. The scholarship is awarded to a deserving student who demonstrates academic promise, leadership, and who has completed Basic Law Enforcement Training.
DCSO's Mozingo is LCC scholar STAND ALONE PIC
- By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor
-
-