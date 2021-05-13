The deadline to submit applications for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program is June 4.
The grant program benefits rural areas with populations of 20,000 or less, the goal of the program is to provide economic opportunities in rural towns and facilitate access to education, training, and healthcare resources which are often limited.
Priority will be given to initiatives that aid with pandemic control efforts, promote racial equality and rebuilding the town’s economy as well as initiatives that address the climate crisis.
The grants are intended to help local communities acquire technology and training as well as to connect field experts with local teachers and medical providers.
“There are all sorts of potential with this,” explained William Vogt, USDA Rural Development during a recent teleconference presentation. “It has to be rural in nature and it has to be interactive where there’s a student or a patient connected with the doctor at the other end.”
According to officials, the DLT Grant Program is a nationally competitive program that is available to state and local governmental entities, federally recognized tribes, non-profit organizations, for-profit businesses, and public sector eligible entities.
“We have a whole variety of projects in rural areas on projects and distance learning, where there’s a teacher in one location teaching students in other locations,” said Vogt. “We have a program where nurses in a hospital got a classroom in the back of the hospital and they are attending classes at a college several hundreds of miles away. We have junior colleges offering college-level classes in high school.”
$44.5 million is available for these funding opportunities. The grant awards range from $50,000 to $1,000,000 and require a minimum 15% match, which cannot originate from another federal source. Interested applicants can apply at grants.gov.
The DLT program is governed by the 1734 Code of Federal Regulations of the Department of Agriculture.