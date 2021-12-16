KENANSVILLE — Rep. Jimmy Dixon announced last week he will seek re-election for House District 4.
“As you may know the proposed District for the 2022-23 biennium is all of Duplin and about half the land mass of Wayne County,” said Dixon. “We feel this is a good match and I am excited about once again representing, along with Majority Leader John Bell.”
According to Dixon the population of the new District 4 will be about 56% in Duplin and about 44% in Wayne County.
“I have very much enjoyed serving and representing all the citizens of District 4 and especially the hard working farm families here in Eastern North Carolina and across our state,” said the Warsaw native remarking the $98 billion economic impact of the agriculture industry, leading North Carolina’s economic engine.
“We have made great strides increasing teacher and other school personnel compensation. We have lowered taxes of all kinds and we are now positioned as the number one state for business activities at all levels. We have just enacted a budget that is very generous to Duplin and all other counties and municipalities across our state.”
Dixon added that during this budget cycle the rainy day fund will increase to $4.3 billion “making us much more prepared for challenges than ten years ago when I was first elected,” he said. “We will reduce personal state income taxes to 3.99% down from a maximum of 7.75% when I was first elected.”
“If elected, I will continue using my voice and vote to maintain the same fiscally sound policies that have propelled our state from near the bottom to very near the top in business climate.
“We have found that the more money government leaves in the pockets of our hard working families the better we all do,” said Dixon.
“As always, I urge all eligible voters to inform themselves and exercise our magnificent right to vote,” he added.