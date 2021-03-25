KENANSVILLE — As it has done to many organizations in the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic presented a new set of challenges to a group that makes its goal to recognize excellence and award scholarships to some of Duplin County’s best and brightest students, teachers and faculty.
Each year since 1983, the Duplin County Education Foundation has recognized the best teachers, principals and support staff in each of the county’s schools, and encouraged and rewarded the best students as well with students of the month programs, academic awards ceremonies and scholarships for graduating seniors.
The pandemic, however, has thrown a kink into those yearly traditions, Foundation President Curt Simpson said on Friday.
“I guess we’re just like every other organization,” Simpson said. “We have tried to do the best we can this year with the challenges that have been presented to us. We’ve got a dedicated group of volunteers on this board, and they bring a lot of energy and excitement to our meetings. Unfortunately, we’ve had to meet online for almost a year, and it’s just a lot more difficult to get things going when you aren’t meeting face to face.”
The Education Foundation was formed when Dr. Austin Carter had a vision of an organization that could raise money and financially support special projects that recognized both students and teachers.
Carter envisioned that this organization would be made up of businesses and individuals throughout Duplin County, and that it could provide a venue by which scholarships could be funded for students. His idea became a reality in 1983 when the first academic celebration was held.
That tradition continued for more than 35 years until the pandemic forced officials to scrap in-person celebrations in favor of social distancing protocols.
“We really hated to call it off last year, but we didn’t have any choice,” Simpson said. “And this school year has been so unusual, it’s made it nearly impossible to plan anything like we normally would. I hate that the students won’t get the level of recognition that they deserve, but we are going to do our best to recognize them in the best and safest way that we can.”
The group still plans to award academic scholarships to seniors graduating from the county’s five high schools this year, but even that has been affected by the pandemic. The central office, which processes scholarship applications from each school, has only seen about half of the usual number of applications this year. In an average year, the foundation awards almost $30,000 in scholarships to Duplin County students.
“From what I understand, the guidance counselors have worked really hard to encourage students to apply for our scholarships, but the numbers are just way down,” Simpson said. “I can’t help but think that our students haven’t felt as connected this past year. Even though our teachers have been doing their best with online learning, there’s just no substitute for being in school.”
One true bright spot has been contributions to the foundation’s fund, said Student Services Coordinator Dawn Smith. Even though the activities of the Foundation have been unusually low in the past year, contributions from individuals and businesses have increased.
That additional funding is good news for students who should be applying for scholarships in the coming years, Simpson said.
“The support of our community is fantastic, and it just means that the money will be there for years to come, long after we hope this pandemic is behind us,” Simpson said.
To learn more about the Duplin County Education Foundation, contact President Curt Simpson at 910-290-2194 or curt.simpson@gmail.com, or Dawn Smith at 910-296-6650 or dawsmith@duplinschools.net.