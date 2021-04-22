KENANSVILLE -- Keyonte Cassandra-Yvette Poole, 21, and Nona Belle Strickland, 18, were taken into custody by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery collision.
The two women are wanted in connection to a double murder.
According to an early April news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, on April 8, deputies responded to a welfare check at 527 Cribb Road and discovered the bodies of Robbie Hildreth, 58, and Sean Patrick, 51. Strickland is Hildreth’s adopted daughter and lived in the same home where the murders took place. Initially, both women were wanted for questioning.
On April 9 warrants for larceny of a motor vehicle were obtained for both of them. According to a news release, investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office obtained footage of the suspects using the victim’s card at several stores in Virginia.
On April 19, Bladen County investigators obtained warrants for first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon against Poole and Strickland. The U.S. Marshal’s Service was requested to assist the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in locating and apprehending the women.
On April 20, authorities were notified that the suspects were spotted in Beulaville. Upon locating the suspects, US Marshal’s and Bladen County investigators attempted to apprehend the women, who fled at reckless driving speeds and the chase ensued.
According to officials, when the suspects’ vehicle approached the intersection of North Jackson Street and NC Highway 111, the vehicle lost control and struck a utility pole, then went airborne and landed on top of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck sitting in the Bojangles parking lot. The accident tore down traffic signals at the intersection.
“At around 3:40 this afternoon, Beulaville Fire, Potters Hill Fire, Sarecta Fire, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Fire Marshal, Beulaville Police Department, Duplin County Sheriff Office, NCSHP, Progress Energy, and NCDOT were dispatched to a high-speed MVC,” said David Miller, Lyman Fire Department firefighter. Miller was among the firefighters dispatched to divert traffic around the wreck.
“The two suspects in the vehicle were able to self-extract before it burst into flames,” said Miller. The pickup truck was unoccupied at the time of the crash.”
“NC Highway 111, NC Highway 41, NC Highway 241, and North Jackson Street were closed for some time, while the investigation into the accident was conducted, as well as clean up and replacing the pole and traffic signals, said Miller. “As far as we know only two injuries were reported and that was the two suspects in the vehicle being chased. I’m sure there is still active at the location but most of the units have cleared the call and returned to their stations. We cleared the scene at 5:45 p.m.”
Both women were taken to Vidant Duplin Hospital for treatment and later placed in the Bladen County Detention Center where they are being held without a bond.