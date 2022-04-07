KENANSVILLE — Ed Emory Auditorium was abuzz with energy as the room filled with women and young ladies with a common passion and purpose for the annual Women in Agriculture event hosted by the Duplin Agribusiness Academy on March 24.
Seventy female high-school students from across the district were treated to a day of education, engagement, and empowerment. Three post-secondary institutions and nine industry partners were present at the event to pour into students through presentations, breakout groups, a networking lunch, and panel discussion.
The event couldn’t have been more timely or relevant as a recent census from the U.S. Agriculture Department revealed that 36% of U.S. farmers are women and 56% of all farms have at least one female decision maker. The percentage of women in agriculture is even higher when careers outside of the actual farm are considered – advocacy, communications, sales, nutrition, medicine, and education to name a few.
“We are proud in Duplin County Schools that the leader of our Agribusiness Academy, Tiffany Cassell, and one Ag teacher at each of our four comprehensive high schools are female,” stated a Duplin County Schools spokesperson.
Cassell welcomed everyone and set the purpose for the day, “Today is designed to reveal areas of agriculture that you may be interested in learning more about through engaging sessions designed to empower you.”
Motivational quotes were shared to further set the tone of empowerment, ownership, and infinite possibilities for the students – Find your happy place; Live your dream; Think outside of the box; Don’t wait for an opportunity, create it!
Guest speakers at the event were Samantha Raynor, a production trainer for Smithfield Hog Production, and Natalie Farmer of Wester Farms. Both shared their journey and experience as a female in the agriculture industry and the very different paths that led them there.
Raynor is originally from New Jersey and grew up in a household not necessarily enamored with animals. However, that didn’t squelch Raynor’s love of animals that she was able to nurture through her involvement with 4-H growing up. Raynor pursued Animal Science in college, completed an internship in Eastern North Carolina and the rest is history.
Farmer, on the other hand, is a nineth generation farmer. She went away to college to pursue her own path; however, the roots were too deep to ignore. Farmer returned home and even persuaded her husband, who knew little about the industry at the time, to join the family business. Together they have advanced the farm in ways that she hopes her late father would be proud of. They are currently raising the next generation, their own two children, on the farm.
Breakout groups throughout the day enabled the student attendees to learn from a variety of industry professionals about their organizations as well as their pathways and roles in agriculture.
Students heard from representatives from James Sprunt Community College, NC Cooperative Extension, House of Raeford and Nash Johnson & Son Farm, NC State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Smithfield, University of Mount Olive, Johnson Nursery, Cape Fear Farm Credit, and Murphy Family Ventures.
Other activities included a morning break sponsored by Duplin County Farm Bureau, a networking lunch sponsored by Smithfield Hog Production, and a panel discussion hosted by spokeswomen from Southern States, House of Raeford, Murphy Family Ventures, and Johnson Nursery. Overall, the event provided for many personal and professional stories, words of wisdom, and question and answer opportunities for the students.
Cassell closed by thanking all of the business partners for taking time out of their busy schedules to inspire the future female leaders of the industry.
“It was an honor to gather such powerful women as students, educators, business and industry representatives to educate, engage, and empower each other. March is International Women’s History Month and March 20-26 is National Agriculture Week. Today was a day to celebrate Women in Agriculture, combining both,” said Cassell.
Before leaving students were asked to reflect on one thought or message from the day that they will carry with them, consider how their perspective on a career in agriculture may have changed, and regardless of whether they choose a career in agriculture or not, to find something they love and do it.
Editor’s Note: This story was contributed by Duplin County Schools.