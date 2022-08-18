KENANSVILLE – North Carolina’s Southeast announced on Thursday, Aug. 11, that Duplin AirPark is among the 23 approved applications from its Product Development Fund. The Duplin County – Airpark (Foundation for Duplin County Industrial and Business Development) is the recipient of $262,000 grant that supports a $753,000 initiative to improve road accessibility to the 119-acre Duplin AirPark.

In a news release Jeff Etheridge, chairman of North Carolina’s Southeast stated “Our region and our organization are moving forward aggressively in applying these funds to meet demand by businesses for industry-ready real estate product.”

