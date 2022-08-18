KENANSVILLE – North Carolina’s Southeast announced on Thursday, Aug. 11, that Duplin AirPark is among the 23 approved applications from its Product Development Fund. The Duplin County – Airpark (Foundation for Duplin County Industrial and Business Development) is the recipient of $262,000 grant that supports a $753,000 initiative to improve road accessibility to the 119-acre Duplin AirPark.
In a news release Jeff Etheridge, chairman of North Carolina’s Southeast stated “Our region and our organization are moving forward aggressively in applying these funds to meet demand by businesses for industry-ready real estate product.”
Etheridge added that “Companies reconsidering supply-chains in the wake of the pandemic and geopolitical concerns are seeking resilient, convenient and reliable destinations for manufacturing, logistics and other mission-critical operations. The Southeast wants to be ready for them. We are very grateful to legislative leaders for their leadership in making this program possible.”
“The industrial sites in Southeastern North Carolina are primed for growth,” said state Senator Brent Jackson. “Through private and public sector collaboration, the economic development needs of 23 projects, including the Joe Britt Warren Business and Industrial Park in Sampson County and the Duplin Airpark, will be met.”
Steve Yost, President of NC’s Southeast added that “Enhancing and building up our inventory of viable sites and buildings is one of our highest regional priorities right now, and we’re collaborating with our county economic development partners to make sure these funds are applied in the most impactful way possible.”