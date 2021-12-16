KENANSVILLE — The Golden LEAF Board of Directors recently announced the award of the first round of Golden LEAF SITE Program projects to help increase economic opportunity. Duplin County AirPark is one of three Due Diligence projects that jointly received $86,000 in funding with the goal of establishing or readying available industrial sites.
“The Foundation for Duplin County Industrial and Business Development received $17,500 for Duplin County AirPark,” said Carrie Shields, Duplin County Economic Development Commission executive director. “The AirPark project will receive funding to complete eligible due diligence activities such as environmental assessments and archaeological analyses.”
According to the Golden LEAF SITE, the goal is identify potential sites for economic development, provide funds to enable completion of due diligence “on sites already identified or to extend public utilities to or conduct rough grading and clearing of sites for which due diligence has been completed.” The SITE Program consists of three phases: Identification, Due Diligence, and Development.
“The need for industrial sites, especially in rural areas, was a gap identified in our strategic planning process,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF president. “The Golden LEAF Board was excited to award the first round of SITE Program projects.”
Hamilton said the Golden LEAF will launch a second round of the SITE Program in 2022.