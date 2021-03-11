RALEIGH — President Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have approved Governor Roy Cooper’s request for a major federal disaster declaration to help communities recover from flooding damage caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta in November.
“While no amount of money can bring back the 12 lives lost in this disaster, this federal declaration provides needed funding to help these communities recover and rebuild,” said Gov. Cooper.
The declaration provides reimbursement through FEMA’s Public Assistance program to local and state governments for repairing public infrastructure and recouping emergency response costs in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Burke, Caldwell, Davidson, Davie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Hertford, Iredell, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Stokes, Wilkes, Wilson and Yadkin counties.
The storm caused more than $20.4 million in flood damages. Rainfall amounts from 4 to 9 inches fell in many areas and more than 9 inches of rain was recorded in Rocky Mount and Harrisburg. Flooding claimed five lives at a campground in Hiddenite and another life in Wake County, where a child drowned in a creek. The State Highway Patrol reported another six fatalities in weather-related collisions in Iredell, Alexander, Rockingham and Person counties.
Numerous water rescues happened during the flooding. The National Weather Service estimated that more than 9 inches of rain fell in Rocky Mount and Harrisburg. Many other areas saw estimated rainfall amounts between 4 and 9 inches.
Flooding prompted hundreds of road closures, including a few interstate shutdowns and bridge washouts with the N.C. Department of Transportation reporting more than 430 state-maintained road closures after the storm passed.
The rain was caused by a combination of a slow moving cold front along with a moist flow of air ahead of Tropical Storm Eta,” the National Weather Service reported. “With rainfall amounts of more than 6 inches, these heavier rainfall amounts upstream of our major rivers would eventually help to lead to rising water levels in our area.”
Rainfall totals ranged from 4.7 inches in Wallace to 7.25 inches in Albertson, according to the National Weather Service. Faison Fire and Rescue reported that its weather station showed 7.34 inches of rain within a 24-hour period.
The Northeast Cape Fear River near Chinquapin crested five days later at 16.2 feet.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported more than 430 state-maintained roads, including a few interstates, were closed temporarily and numerous bridges were damaged by floodwaters.
“Local and state emergency managers and transportation officials have worked hard to complete thorough damage assessments after these floods in order to make this federal assistance possible,” said Mike Sprayberry, director of North Carolina Emergency Management.
The declaration also provides Hazard Mitigation funding statewide to help with reducing risk and mitigating damage from future storms.