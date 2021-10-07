KENANSVILLE — Duplin County schools announced on Sept. 29 the district is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) to Rethink Education.
“Blended learning, digital teaching and learning, incorporating technology into instruction and 1:1 initiatives are not new to education or Duplin County Schools, however, the onset of the pandemic and the remote learning that ensued certainly catapulted these 21st century concepts to the forefront of educational models across the state and nation,” said a school spokesperson in the official announcement.
Duplin County School district is among the first 51 school districts to join the Rethink Education initiative in which educators will receive specialized training to become experts in statewide blended learning models.
“When Kristen Hall, Special Advisor for Digital Learning and Student Support Services, first heard of this opportunity she knew it was something Duplin County Schools was ready for,” said the spokesperson.
The implementation of statewide blended instructional models essentially combines the best of face-to-face and online instruction.
The goals of the Rethink Education program are to have stabilized or improved student academic achievement during contingency learning circumstances, develop resilient and adaptive teachers equipped for flexible, digital-age instruction, and having a greater school and community preparedness for short and long-term learning disruptions.
“Lindsay Skidmore, Director of Digital Innovation and Professional Development, and our team of STEAMA digital teaching and learning specialists, lead teachers and digital learning and media coordinators are well-poised to take this next step in innovation and further our existing work around digital teaching and learning,” said the spokesperson.
The first group of educators will receive extensive preparation to serve as blended learning trainers and leaders in the school district. They will work with teachers to deliver high-quality instruction in the classroom that can also seamlessly transition to remote instruction as needed when schools must close for any short or long-term learning disruptions.
The program will focus on instruction by strengthening teacher preparedness to deliver lessons in a blended format. The program will also focus on content by expanding availability of high-quality, standards-aligned, and culturally relevant remote learning content. And lastly, it will focus on providing access by serving students and communities with the greatest need, especially those who lack consistent broadband and device access.
“We have full faith and confidence in the team we have assembled to continue to support what matters most – powerful teaching and learning every day and in all circumstances for the success of our students,” said Superintendent Austin Obasohan.
Duplin County Schools Rethink Education team members are Lindsay Skidmore, Jan Houston, Laura Thornton, Tera Kennedy, Anna Jarrett, Marilyn Kennedy, Tonya Patram, Monica Wallace, Laurie Sholar, and Marlene Kilpatrick.