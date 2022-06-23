Several North Carolina counties, including Duplin, were declared eligible for federal disaster assistance, including Farm Service Agency emergency loans for eligible family farmers, as a result of drought loss.
KENANSVILLE — Agriculture Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack recently declared a natural disaster area in North Carolina based on losses caused by ongoing drought.
According to the announcement, 14 North Carolina counties were declared eligible for Federal disaster assistance and Farm Service Agency emergency loans for eligible family farmers, as a result of this natural disaster.
The primary counties eligible for assistance are Beaufort, Cumberland, Greene, Jones, Martin, Robeson, Wayne, Bladen, Edgecombe, Johnston, Lenoir, Pitt, Sampson, and Wilson.
In addition to the 14 primary counties, 18 additional were named as contiguous counties in which eligible family farmers may qualify for FSA EM loan assistance.
The contiguous counties are Bertie, Craven, Halifax, Hyde, Onslow, Scotland, Carteret, Duplin, Harnett, Moore, Pamlico, Wake, Columbus, Franklin, Hoke, Nash, Pender, and Washington.
According to R. Carlton Grady, USDA Duplin County farm loan manager, as of May 31, 2022, farmers in those counties may apply for EM loans for physical and/or production losses.
The deadline for filing an application is Jan. 31, 2023.
Any farmer who suffered a physical and/or production loss should contact the Duplin County Farm Service Agency for additional information at 910-296-2193 ext.
The office is located on 165 Agriculture Drive, Suite A, in Kenansville.
The agency’s office hours are 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.