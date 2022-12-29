The North Carolina Department of Commerce recently announced Community Development Block Grant — Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) grant awards totaling $42.3 million. Duplin County was awarded $617, 222 and is one of the 27 communities who will receive funds to provide housing and public improvements for low- and moderate-income citizens.

“North Carolina has made significant investments in our communities to help them provide affordable housing,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Building stronger and more resilient communities is important to our economic success and these neighborhood revitalization grants will support them in doing just that.”