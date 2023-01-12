...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7
to 10 ft expected. A few gusts to 35 kt possible.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Duplin BOCC reappoints two members of the ECC Aging Regional Advisory Committee
KENANSVILLE — County Commissioners and town officials gathered for the first meeting of the year on Jan. 3. During which Woodrow W. Brinson and Darrell Grubbs were both reappointed to the Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging, Aging Regional Advisory Committee for a term of three years.
After the approval of the minutes, the board addressed road concerns.
Commissioner Wayne Branch spoke about Calico Bay Road and the excessive speed of some vehicles traveling in the highway. He addressed potential solutions such as adding speed bumps.
“We are going to seek enforcement of the posted speed and if the residents still have some concerns after that, DOT will do a speed study to see if speed needs to be reduced in Calico Bay Road. And while they can’t do speed bumps on a state road, we can look into rumble strips possibly like they do have as approaching some intersections,” County Manager Davis Brinson said.
Next, Brinson, and the Board of Commissioners welcomed Scotty Summerlin as the new Economic Development director. Summerlin started in his new role on Jan. 3.
The next item on the agenda was request to approve a contract with Parrish and Partners of North Carolina for an initial three-year term with two, one-year renewals presented by George Futrelle, Assistant County Manager/ Airport Director.
“The Duplin County Airport Commission is required by the NC Division of Aviation to periodically issue, at east every five years, a request for qualifications statements from interested planning and engineering consultants for airport project planning, design, construction, and administration. An RFQ was approved by the Airport Board and announced on Nov. 9. We received two respondents by the due date of Dec. 1. The Airport Commission reviewed, scored, ranked and interviewed both prospective firms, and Parrish and Partners was chosen to provide services for the airport,” Futrelle said.
Futrelle added that the county attorney had reviewed and approved the master agreement and the Airport Commission recommended the boards approval. The board voted to approve the motion.
The meeting concluded with Brinson making the following announcements:
Eastern Carolina Council breakfast will be held on Jan. 23 at 8 a.m. in Kinston.
Department heads will present budgets to the Budget Committee on March 7.