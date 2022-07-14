KENANSVILLE — On July 4th, Emerge Ministries, a non-profit independent evangelistic organization, held a City Wide 4th of July Crusade event. The event was organized and sponsored with the support of the Duplin County government, 15 churches, 25 businesses, and three civic groups.
“The volunteers consisted of many different denominations from Baptist, Presbyterian, Latina, Pentacostal, Catholics, Assembly of God, and many independents,” said Terry Norris, event co-founder and Emerge Ministries executive director. “Those same organizations also donated funds to make the event possible. I think the people in attendance reflected the same kind of diversity.” $24,000 was raised by the organizations sponsoring the event to make it free to the public. “The different groups that came together to make this happen trusted us to pull off a quality event that would be a blessing to the community. We are so grateful for the support they gave that made it truly a county-wide event for the people... The businesses or churches (that paid for this to happen) received nothing for their financial investment except seeing the lives of people in the community lifted in these troubling times. The reason we do crusades like this is to really show that it is possible. You can bring churches and politics together for the community if it is done right.”
“Last year, we had about 5,000 people attend the Duplin County event,” Mr. Norris said. “We were close to being the largest Christian 4th of July event in the state. This year, the rain predictions held back how many people we had at the event.”
Norris estimated that more than 2,000 people were in attendance this year.
Early in the events of the day, Woodmen of the World presented a flag to US Army Retired Major Harvey Knowles. Knowles is a veteran whose service began after falsifying his birth certificate to serve in World War II. The Army discovered what he did while he was stationed in occupied Japan, and they honorably discharged him. Knowles went home and promptly reenlisted. He served 14 years in locations including Japan, Fort Bragg, Fort Benning, Fort Jackson, Vietnam, and Laos. Eleven of those years were spent as a paratrooper until he obtained his GED, completed officer training in 1956, and became an officer. Knowles received several accommodations for his service including a Purple Heart. He will be 92 years old this August. Abby Sumner followed this presentation by singing the National Anthem.
Heavy rain predictions did prove true. The bottom fell out barely past the first hour of the event. Event staff rushed to cover the equipment and attendees ran for shelter under the awning and inside the events center. Activities continued inside with t-shirt and bike giveaways as well as sing-along songs for the children.
Around 7 p.m., the rain stopped and the sun returned. An eclectic representation of cultures filled the stage with Christian art. The Latin worship band from LaGrange, NC, Hope in Christ, was the first to return to the stage, and they performed as if the rain had never interrupted their set in the first place. Michael “Predestined Anderson,” a Christian rapper and international missionary, took the stage next. Other local artists performed as well covering genres from gospel and praise to worship dance and rock.
Wrapping up the guests was Pastor Tony Lowden. Reverend Lowden held many positions in the federal government including Executive Director of the Federal Interagency Council on Crime Prevention and Improving Reentry under the Trump administration. But it wasn’t his White House experiences that he talked about; it was his testimony of growing up in a crack house.
“I grew up in a crack house–some people call it a trap house–where I was slave to cleaning up after the vomit, drug needles, beer bottles, and everything else you can imagine after school,” Rev. Lowden said. “My mom ran the trap house. If I was late or didn’t want to do it, she would beat me with a braided extension cord. My Nana offered me banana pudding if I would come to church with her, and while I was at her house, she rubbed oil on my wounds and ministered to me. She prayed over me and said ‘no weapon formed against you will prosper’ and ‘everything the Lord has for you will come to pass.’ Well, I found the Lord in the trap house, and from the trap house I made it to the White House all because a child–Jesus Christ–was born. We serve a Lord that will never turn His back on you.”
An invitation was given for people to accept Jesus Christ as their savior, and several hands were raised to do so. Following prayer, a local band returned to the stage and the fireworks display commenced.
City-wide crusades like this one are just one part of the work Emerge Ministries does all over the country. They have presence in at least seven states including Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Washington D.C. Though they oversee the crusades, local planning committees do the detailed work of organizing the events well in advance of when they take place. “Next year’s committee will be larger and with people from all across Duplin County,” Norris said. “They will start meeting to plan next year’s event in March/April 2023.”