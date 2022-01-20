KENANSVILLE - Duplin County officials report the chances for ice and snow accumulation continue to increase for Duplin County as we move into the weekend.
Residents are encouraged to prepare by restocking emergency supplies, medications, batteries and have an adequate supply of food and water.
Duplin County Fire and Emergency Management recommends to check the fuel level of heating appliances and testing smoke & carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are working.
Fire department officials remind people using a generator to be extremely careful and only use it outside. It is imperative to keep generators away from your house and away from any ventilation intakes.
Closings
- Due to inclement weather, Duplin County Government offices and facilities will be closed Friday, Jan. 21.
- Duplin County Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 21 for students and staff.
- James Sprunt Community College will be closed both day and night on Friday Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22.
- The solid waste landfill will be closed Jan. 21 and collection sites will be closed Jan. 22.
- All rides scheduled with the Transportation Department have been canceled for Friday, Jan. 21.
- The Senior Center and congregate nutrition sites will be closed Friday, Jan. 21.
- The University of Mount Olive campus will be closed on Jan. 21. The Open House scheduled for Jan. 22 has been postponed. All traditional seated courses will be canceled. Online classes will continue to operate on a normal schedule.
For the latest forecast information, follow the U.S. National Weather Service.