KENANSVILLE — Duplin authorities gave permission to Atlantic Telephone Membership Corp. to use county land to enhance broadband signals at last week’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
ATMC has two grants from NC Great Grants that will be worth $4.4 million.
“A new fiber switch will allow fast uploading and downloading,” said Kris Wart, ATMC director of business development. “We will have up to $1 million in fiber optics. This will allow us to pay for about half the cost for low-income people in rural areas.”
The Board of Commissioners approved a deal with Eastern Carolina Broadband at its January meeting to install equipment on 16 water towers and install 70 poles on private property throughout the county.
The five-year deal will supply internet to 2,300 homes and businesses in the county, the Pink Hill firm said.
ATMC has three internet packages it will offer.
In other topics at the meeting:
- The Board approved a request to have McDavid and Associates apply for grants to improve the county’s drinking water system.
The estimated construction cost to replace a water system is $1.6 million.
Most of the grants are based on a 25 percent grant and a 75 percent loan that is a zero interest or low-interest loan for a term of 20 years.
- Commissioners accepted a Center for Disease Control grant for $185,203 for the Duplin County Health Department’s Covid-19 vaccination program, which includes training, equipment and staff and requires a county match.
- District IV Commissioner Jesse Dowe III read a resolution from the NCACC Presidential Initiative to Promote Food System Resiliency, and asked the county to participate in it.
Dowe III said there are 13,300 food-insecure people in Duplin County, with 24,952 being age 18 or under. He said 10,352 students get free or reduced meals in school.
- Gary Ainge, Edward Dail, Hayden Quinn, John Smith and Norwood West were re-appointed to two-year terms on the Board of Equalization. Their new terms start April 1 and end March 31, 2023.
- Tax Administrator Gary Rose got approval to sell five surplus properties in Warsaw, two in Wallace and one in Rose Hill. The highest property was $2,000. One went for $1,500 and another for $1,200. The remainder were accepted bids of $1,000.
Applications for the transfer of deeds will be prepared by county officials.
- Billy Ray Chambers Jr., of the Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department asked the board to approve an 8-cent fire tax for the Liberty Hall Fire District.
The board decided to table the discussion until it receives fire tax requests from its 26 fire districts, 24 of which have a fire tax.
The suggested fire tax rates will be considered as the county works on its new fiscal budget, which will begin July 1.
Fire departments seeking an increase or decrease will be expected to present their case to the county. If the rate request is the same as the previous year, the fire company does not have to make its case to county officials.