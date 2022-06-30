KENANSVILLE — After approving the consent agenda at the June 20 Board of County Commissioners meeting, the floor opened for public comments. Warsaw Mayor A.J. Connors addressed the board with concerns about animal control.
“I know the town manager in Warsaw expressed that the county will only come in and pick up in case there was an aggressive animal of some nature,” said Connors. “The complaint from the citizens is that... we should get the same level (of care) as the county and we should be able to have that same service.”
“It’s a sad thing to see a dog laying beside the street, dead. It’s a sad thing to see other animals, not just dogs, or to see them running loose,” added Connors.
Connors proposed a municipality leadership meet up to come up with a plan to solve the animal problem.
Next was Commissioner Wayne Branch, who shared information about disaster preparedness.
“I had an opportunity last week to travel to Washington. D.C., the nation’s capital and participate in what was called the American Flood Coalition Mayors Summit,” Branch said. “It was a wealth of knowledge. Looking at ways to really be proactive ... making sure that we’re doing everything that we can as a county to be prepared.
We have a vehicle we can utilize through the American Flood Coalition and maybe others, and we have opportunities with our Congress. In terms of FEMA, a lot of people have had challenges with FEMA. I’ll be bringing more information back and I’m going to be scheduling meetings with Mr. Brinson and other members of his leadership to just talk about where we are, and what we need to do as a county to make sure we’re prepared for these natural disasters as they may come.”
Mark Casey, EMS Training Officer, was next to address the Board. He presented a special recognition for several Duplin EMS and first responders.
“In 2021, we had approximately 65 patients that suffered from cardiac arrest. Cardiac arrest is whenever a patient is no longer breathing and no longer has a pulse.
“Out of those 65 cases we encountered last year, we were able to regain a pulse in only about 35% of those patients,” said Casey, adding that only four of the 65 people they were able to resuscitate. “Today we have a special opportunity to meet one of our success stories that we encountered not even 6-7 weeks ago. We have decided to award several providers from Duplin County, EMS as well as Faison first responders the Life Saving Award.”
Dr. Jon Kornegay, EMS medical director, introduced a special guest and thanked those responsible for saving lives.
“I think this case really emphasizes a couple of things,” he said. “It continues to show the impact our first responders and our volunteer agencies in the county to the overall success of pre-hospital care to our patients into our agency, our fire departments, our first responders, our EMT’s and then it also puts an emphasis and shows the importance of the paramedic level of service that the county provides and that taxpayers pay for.”
Cameron Barksdale was in attendance with his family to meet the first responders who helped save his life.
“We’re certainly proud of our crews, but more importantly, we’re very grateful that Cameron had a good outcome. As you can see, he’s here with his mother and his grandmother tonight,” said Kornegay.
The names of the honorees were called to receive their award: paramedic Chris Jackson, paramedic Lea Meeks, Brandon McMahon, Duplin County EMS Director, Faison first responders Alex Chilel, Madison Kennedy, Luis Olivos, Davis Powell, Josh Taylor, Robert McCarty, Mike Singleton, Chase King and EMT Kassi Turnage.
“This group of people from our dispatchers to our first responders, to our paramedics, even to our critical care crew, which we transferred care to and those that cared for him in the hospital long term is the reason why this young man is still here today,” said Casey.
“So many times we take for granted the hard work that you guys put forward, and there’s so much you do for our citizens and our individuals that again, let me say thank you, to the whole crew, not just the ones you’ve recognized tonight, but the ones that are out there right now, working as we’re having this meeting,” said Commissioner Dexter Edwards.
“I’d just like to say this is truly wonderful ... just to see the sparkle in the twinkle in your eye and you young man to have a second opportunity to move forward and give thanks to those individuals that played a key role on that,” said Branch. “There’s things that you don’t get often a chance to actually watch. So again to EMS and to all of you, God bless you. It is just a wonderful occasion and I’m just honored to be a part of it.”
After the awards were presented, County Manager Davis Brinson, addressed the board to request the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Duplin County Budget ordinance.
The budget of $66,747,907 is in balance with the tax rate of $.715 per $100 of assessed valuation plus a $.02 per $100 assessed valuation to be placed in a capital reserve fund for a total tax rate of $.735. The enterprise funds and other special funds are also in balance. The appropriation from the fund balance of the general fund is $2,753,796. The amount we are budgeting from fund balance for FY 22-23 is $175,991 less than was appropriated in FY 22. The motion was approved.
Next item discussed was a resolution establishing a capital project budget ordinance and awarding a construction contract for the Duplin County water system SCADA replacement project.
“We received bids on May the 24 for this project. We had two proposals and the county selected a committee and we have interviewed both proposals and the county has selected to go with Custom Controls Unlimited LLC,” said Joseph McKenney, PE, with McDavid Associates.
“There was some negotiation that we did with the contractor by deleting some items from the contract that were not desirable, then we added a few things that the county chose to include in the contract,” said McKenney. The request was approved.
Melisa Brown, Services for the Aged director, requested the acceptance of a Home Care Community Block Grant. The funds will be utilized to provide seniors with meals at nutrition sites, for home-delivered meals, to build wheelchair ramps and rails, and to provide light housekeeping for seniors in order to assist them in remaining independent in their homes.
“The funds are federal and state funds in the amount of $468,103 which requires a 10% match, Brown said.
The board moved to approve the request and authorized Brown to sign the contract on behalf of the county.
Angie Quinn, director of the Soil & Water Conservation District, requested the approval of a debris removal contract for Rockfish Creek in the amount of $249,000, the approval of an annual maintenance contract for Limestone & Muddy Creek Watershed in the amount of $77,890, and an annual mowing contract for it in the amount of $49,800. The requests were approved.
“I also have a funding opportunity for USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service for a dam assessment on Cabin Lake in the amount of $30,000,” said Quinn. “This is from the North Carolina Watershed Rehabilitation Program.”
The board accepted Quinn’s request to accept the funding to assess the dam. Quinn closed with a request to accept a grant through the North Carolina Foundation of Soil and Water Conservation for Innovations and Animal Waste management, explaining the grant supports new technology and introducing a low cost drying system to address waste management in the amount of $6,000. The request was approved.
Joe Newburn, Animal Services Supervisor, spoke about the future Duplin County Animal Care Control and Adoption Facility.
“We’re asking to move forward with the project,” said Newburn, as he presented some of the features desired for the new facilities.
The building will have an exercise area for the animals, a public education room, 17 adoption kennels, 20 dog intake and quarantine kennels.
Newburn provided an overview of the project timeline and requested additional funding of $1,192,604 to break ground tentatively in the fall and fund the project. The board approved the request for funding from the county’s capital reserve fund.
Before the Board went to a closed session, Elizabeth Stalls, county planner, conducted a public hearing for adoption of the Duplin County Land Use Plan.
Ryan Cox from Insight, Planning and development, the firm that assisted with creation of the plan, presented the information in the proposed draft and explained all factors involved in the request.
“The Land Use Plan guides the future long-term growth development throughout the next 20 years,” said Cox. “It provides guidance regarding future zoning deliberations.”
He explained that the process in developing this involved research and analysis of demographics.
“We do the research analysis, economic impacts, land use, transportation and environmental factors,” said Cox. “Environmental factors could include everything from soil, soil types, to where your floodplain is, and then we create the feature land use map, goals and strategies.”
He also explained that they offered opportunities for citizen participation “we had open public meeting with the planning board at the beginning of the process,” said Cox, explaining this is a new statute that came out two years ago.
“Each municipality has to have their own land use plan or comprehensive plan,” said Stalls. “If they have zoning and all of our towns do have zoning. So if they have, if they already have a comprehensive plan or a land use plan, then they’re good to go as long as it’s updated. But the adoption date is July 1st, so I’m hoping at this point that they’ve got something in place or have something that was already in place that will work for this purpose.”
“There was additional requirements put on local governments to make sure that their land use planning was in order, and their zoning was in order. You have a lot of communities, such as the one that I live in, that they could use some help,” said Cox. “They’re behind the times on their zoning. Their zoning may not be quite legal anymore. Their requirements or ordinances, or may not be in order the way they should be.”
The Board of Commissioners found the policies and future land use map in the draft presented to be consistent with the counties desired vision for the future, and unanimously voted to approve the plan unanimously.