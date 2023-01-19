...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 5 PM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Cape Lookout to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Duplin County Airport generates more than $70 million economic impact, $6.25 million in state and local tax revenue and $18.4 million in personal income.
KENANSVILLE- With an economic impact of more than $70 million, the Duplin County Airport (DPL) is one of 72 North Carolina’s public airports that combined contribute 11% to the state’s gross domestic product. Together these airports generate $3.7 billion in tax revenue, according to the NCDOT’s Division of Aviation biennial economic impact study.
The 2023 study reveals that DPL produced $6.25 million in state and local tax revenue, which nearly quadrupled when compared to the $1.3 million listed in the 2019 economic impact study.
Steady growth in the last two years continues to be fueled by an increase in operations.
“Duplin County Airport has certainly experienced an increase in traffic and flight operations post pandemic as evidenced by a 46% increase in fuel sales in the past year,” said George Futrelle, Assistant County Manager/Duplin County Airport Director.
Duplin County Airport generates $18.4 million in personal income, contributing 310 jobs to the economy.
That is an increase of $5.2 million in personal income since the last study.
The Duplin County Airport serves as an economic vessel bringing growth to the region. In 2022, the Duplin County Airport welcomed the NC Forestry Service Eastern Aviation Hub with a new $7 million airpark hangar complex featuring two 12,000-square-foot aircraft hangars.
“A February 2022 ribbon cutting marked the beginning of a new tenant with 10 new pilots and aircraft based here, which relates to more fuel sales and leased space revenue. We also completed the master plan ...which was recently approved by the FAA and NC Division of Aviation and sets forth the growth and development for the next 20 years,” Futrell said.
Futrelle shared that projects on the drawing board include a new connector taxiway and a new aviation fuel system. “We’re also designing and constructing a road through our adjacent AirPark. That project was funded with a $1.5 million SCIF Grant.”