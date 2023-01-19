Duplin County Airport generates more than $70 million economic impact

Duplin County Airport generates more than $70 million economic impact, $6.25 million in state and local tax revenue and $18.4 million in personal income.

KENANSVILLE- With an economic impact of more than $70 million, the Duplin County Airport (DPL) is one of 72 North Carolina’s public airports that combined contribute 11% to the state’s gross domestic product. Together these airports generate $3.7 billion in tax revenue, according to the NCDOT’s Division of Aviation biennial economic impact study.

The 2023 study reveals that DPL produced $6.25 million in state and local tax revenue, which nearly quadrupled when compared to the $1.3 million listed in the 2019 economic impact study.

