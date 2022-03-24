KENANSVILLE — The Board of Duplin County Commissioners met on Monday, March 7, for their regular meeting.
George Futrelle, Duplin County airport director appeared in front of the board to request the approval to appropriate an additional $200,000 to purchase fuel and $5,000 for sales tax expenses, which is due to an increase in fuel sales for this fiscal year.
“it’s a good problem to have,” said Futrelle. “It appears that we have sold quite a bit more fuel than what we actually projected, and as a matter of fact, we sold about 42,000 gallons more fuel this fiscal year to date than we did the same period last time.
“And of course you know the fuel expenses have gone up,” he said. “Our average cost of gas, which is 100 octane fuel, is $4.04 per gallon for the three loads that we received. But when we bought 21 loads of jet fuel, our average cost is $2.95 per gallon, with that ranging anywhere from $2.62 up to $3.54 that would be just bought today. So fuel prices have gone up, but the good news is we’re selling it. So we need to appropriate additional funds and then we’ll bring that back to you in multiplied revenue.”
The request was approved unanimously.
Additionally, on behalf of the Airport Commission Board Futrelle requested the appointment of Scotty Kennedy to the Duplin County Airport Commission to replace his late father, Ricky Kennedy.
“He was one of our longtime board members serving for over 28 years,” said Futrelle to the Board, explaining the Airport Commission Board recommended him to fulfill his father’s unexpired term ending June 30, 2024. The request was approved unanimously.
The second item presented by Futrelle was a contract amendment with the airport engineering firm AVCON, Inc., in the amount of $84,647.05 on behalf of the Airport Commission, who reviewed and recommend the contract amendment to the board. The request was approved unanimously.
Futrelle also requested to change order number six with Riverland Builders, LLC, the contractor for the North Carolina Forest Service project. Change orders for $300,250.26.
“The Airport Commission reviewed and approved this at their Feb. 22, 2022 meeting,” he said. “This has been reviewed and approved by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Division of Aviation. I wish this was the last change order, but there’s some reconciling, just a few more quantities that will have to be reconciled. So there’ll be one final change order today.”
The request was approved unanimously.
Other business discussed at the board:
- Representatives with American Ambulance Service, a private ambulance transport service, appeared in front of the board to offer their services through a franchise agreement for non-emergency transports that originate in Duplin County. Assisting with the influx in calls for discharges from Vidant Duplin, transfers, medical office visits and basic life support transfers.
“Currently the county has two services that provide this service but do to the large number (of requests) there is a need for a third service to provide ambulance transport for residents that require a stretcher to be transported to doctor’s offices or doctor’s visits within or outside Duplin County. They will also provide inter-facility transport, providing Duplin transport to other hospitals throughout the state,” said County Manager Davis Brinson.
According to Brinson, the County has two private ambulance companies providing services to residents. However, due to the number of transports that are being requested, a third company is needed.
“They will operate under the Duplin County EMS system plan meeting that they’re transports and patient care reports can we be reviewed by our EMS team. American Ambulance already has franchises in Pender and New Hanover and Brunswick counties,” he added before introducing Nicholas Tripp, director with American Ambulance Service.
“The American Ambulance is a DBA under the parent company of Coastal Carolina CPR LLC. We’ve expanded into this ambulance transport because we saw a need in the facilities. Currently we also hold not only in Pender. Brunswick, but also Onslow County too. Our trucks are equipped at the ALS (advanced life support) level, but Duplin wants us to run BLS (Basic Life Support),” said Tripp.
“We currently assist East Care by doing the Duplin to Greenville runs. Where the request comes in is now that Duplin saw us, they want us to do some in-county stuff. That’s where this ambulance franchise comes into play, it’s within the county limits. We have about nine ambulances around, roughly 40 employees to meet that need within all of the counties. We also offer wheelchair vans.”
According to Brinson, he and the EMS director have had some concerns in the past several weeks due to some “residents not being able to get their loved ones transported from the hospital back home because there was just not enough non-emergency transports in the county.
“That’s why we see the need for this, we think it will be a real benefit to our citizens,” said Brinson. The request was approved unanimously.
- Brinson presented a request on behalf of Sheriff Blake Wallace for a resolution to approve the presentation of badge and service weapons to two Sheriff’s Office employees who after 30 years of service with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office have retired. The officers are Captain Michael Stevens, who retired on April 1, 2021, and Captain Christopher Smith, who retired on March 1. The request was approved unanimously.
- Laura Jones, Duplin County Library director requested a motion to approve the acceptance of a $40,000 grant from Adapting Technologies and a budget amendment.
“This allows our library to buy hotspots and Chromebooks. It also allows us to put boosters, Wi-Fi boosters in all of our branches. About $24,000 of that is the Wi-Fi boosters, and the rest will be in devices,” said Jones. “This allows us to purchase the devices, it does not cover the service plan.”
The request was approved unanimously.
- The next item presented by Brinson was on behalf of Health Director Tracey Simmons Kornegay was an agreement addendum requesting that the board approve and accept additional WIC funding in the amount of $17,706 on behalf of Duplin County Health Department and approve the associated budget amendment.
“The funds will be used to enhance the health department’s objective of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for WIC, which is to provide supplemental nutritious foods nutritional education and referrals to health care providers for low income persons during critical periods of growth and development,” said Brinson. The request was approved unanimously.
Also on behalf of the Health Department was the request to approve the 2023 consolidated agreement between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child and Family Wellbeing and Division of Public Health and Duplin County Health Department this consolidated agreement is made to maintain and promote the advancement of public health in North Carolina. That consolidated agreement will cover the period June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023 and shall remain in full force the next fiscal year. The request was approved unanimously.
Tracy Chestnutt, finance officer made a motion to accept grant funding from the State of North Carolina for $1,121,769.66, for three different grants, between the Department of Public Safety and the State Capital Fund, $1,000,000 will go for the Northeast Cape Fear River Bank stabilization and cleanup, $37,500 for Rattlesnake Branch cleanup, and $84,269.66 for the Duplin County Sheriff’s Department. The request was approved.
- Billy Ivy, Soil & Water Conservation district technician appeared in front of the board to request a contract award for stream debris removal to Hall’s Tree Service.
- Jerry Hall’s Tree Service submitted a proposal for $76,000 to clean out storm debris at Buck Skin Creek
- and Grove Creek. The request was approved.