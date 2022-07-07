KENANSVILLE –Groundbreaking for the new 7,500-square-foot Duplin County Animal Care Control and Adoption Facility may happen as early as the fall as plans with the construction project move forward.
“Our current animal shelter is antiquated and too small to meet the county’s current needs,” said County Manager Davis Brinson. “The proposed Animal Care Control and Adoption Facility is desperately needed and will help us provide the most humane care possible for the animals in our custody and hopefully facilitate more adoptions.”
The current shelter, a 2,700-square-foot facility, has only 20 kennels, including those for dogs placed for adoption and quarantine kennels.
“The new shelter will have approximately 52 kennels, including kennels for adoptions and quarantine,” said Brinson. “The new facility will also allow us the capability to have separate areas for large breeds, small breeds, and puppies. The new shelter has a total of about 60 cat cages and a cat adoption exhibit in which we will be able to allow adoptable cats to freely roam around as they await adoption.”
In 2020, the initial design estimate to build the facility was budgeted at $2.5 million. After architectural plans were developed and needs assessment completed, the budget was adjusted to $2.7 million.
“On Oct. 20, 2021, we had a bid, and this was for a metal structure building with metal studs in it. We had a bid of $3,672,000 million,” said Joe Newburn, Animal Services Supervisor. “Bidding opened again in March, and with the wood frame, the contractors come back with $3.576 millionand that was Quadrant Construction out of Jacksonville that gave us the lowest bid.”
Most recently, County Commissioners approved funding from the County’s Capital Reserve Fund for $1,192,604 to fund the project. When asked to share a tentative completion date for the facility, Brinson said “I would venture to say that the facility should be complete and operational by late 2023.”
As for staffing, the Animal Services Department has four full-time employees and one part-time employee.
“I have advised the Board of Commissioners that with a larger facility, we will need to add more staff to effectively and efficiently operate it,” said Brinson. “It is yet to be determined what level of staffing the new facility will require but I can foresee that at a minimum that the part-time shelter attendant position will need to be made a full-time position and/or we will need to add a part-time shelter attendant. I anticipate the need for one to two additional full-time animal control officers.”
The new facility will feature an animal intake and assessment area, grooming areas, indoor-outdoor kennel runs for the animals to exercise, an inviting atmosphere, and “get-acquainted” space for adoptions, as well as space for veterinarians. The facility will also feature a noise-control design, special ventilation, a public education room and training facilities. There will be quarantine kennels, waste disposal systems, waterproof surfaces for hygiene management, and display kennels for adoptable animals.
Brinson said he plans to have “discussions with municipal officials in the coming months to see how the county and municipalities can collaborate on animal control activities.” He added that if the county assumes animal control responsibilities in municipalities, they would need to add more staff due to the increased service calls.