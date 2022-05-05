Angela Mainor, Duplin County Board of Elections chair introduces Patrick Gannon, NC State Board of Elections Public Information director, to participants at the Q&A Voter Forum on Tuesday, April 26 at the Monk Auditorium in Kenansville.
An eager crowd welcomed Karen Brinson Bell, NC State Board of Elections Director and Patrick Gannon, NCSBE Public Information director as they visited Duplin County for a Q&A Voter Forum on Tuesday, April 26 at the Monk Auditorium in Kenansville.
Lauren Branch
Duplin County Board of Elections Director, Jasmine Gadsden approaches a member of the DCEB as they get ready to start the Q&A Voter Forum at the Monk Auditorium in Kenansville.
NC State Board of Elections Public Information Director Patrick Gannon, at the Q&A Voter’s Forum as he gets ready to address participant’s questions.
KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Board of Elections hosted a Q&A Forum on Tuesday, April 26 at the Monk Auditorium in Kenansville.
Karen Brinson Bell, NC State Board of Elections director, and Patrick Gannon, public information director addressed participating voter’s questions.
“We were impressed by the turnout and by the eagerness of the attendees to learn more about the election process,” said Gannon.
Some of the questions asked by participants included who can vote in a primary election, the rules about assistance to voters, and provisional voting among several other topics.
“Everyone who attended was friendly, and it was encouraging to see participants from both sides of the political spectrum come together to learn more about elections,” said Gannon.
“We hope that voters across North Carolina will take the time to learn about the elections process and seek accurate information from the State Board of Elections and County Boards of Elections, as they did in Duplin County this week.”
Early voting for the May 17 primary election is ongoing through Saturday, May 14 at the early voting site located at 165 Agriculture Dr., Kenansville. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot request form for the primary election is Tuesday, May 10.
People who missed the voter registration deadline can register and vote at the same time during the one-stop early voting period as follows:
• Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.