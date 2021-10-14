On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the board of advisors of the Duplin County Community Foundation announced the award of $9,744.40 in local grants from its Duplin Foundation for Youth Advancement Fund. The board granted:
- $3,622.20 to Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries for Feed Our Hungry Children Backpack Ministry program
- $1,500.00 to Duplin County Sheriff’s Office for the DARE program
$1,000.00 to Grady Outlaw Memorial Library for computer software needs
$1,000.00 to Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina-Duplin for the Teen Court and Community Outreach program
- $2,622.20 to Rones Chapel Area Community Center for the Tutor to the Top program
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” said Bob Kornegay, board president, thanking the continued support of the Duplin Foundation for Youth Advancement Fund and the Duplin County Community Foundation.
“We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community,” he said.
For further information, contact Natalie Jenkins Peel, NCCF community leadership officer, at npeel@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
Duplin County Community Foundation
The Duplin County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. The DCCF was founded in 2005 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership — all for the benefit of Duplin County.
The DCCF board advises the Duplin County Community Fund, the unrestricted community grantmaking fund, to support local needs and the Duplin Foundation for Youth Advancement Fund. The competitive grants program is held annually. Advisory board members live and work in Duplin County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Kornegay, board members include: Debra Morrisey (vice president), Jayme Jones (treasurer), Brittainy Kildow (secretary), Wayne Branch, Kimberly Butler, Francisco Diaz, Ed Emory, Todd Minchew, and Linda Smith.
The Duplin County Community Foundation, through the NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time — or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Duplin County Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave. Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.
North Carolina Community Foundation
The NCCF is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.
The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state.
An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels.