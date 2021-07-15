The board of advisors of the Duplin County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits supporting youth programs in the local community. Grants typically range from $500 to $3,000.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving the youth in Duplin County and will be awarded from the Duplin Foundation for Youth Advancement Fund.
The deadline for applications is Aug. 3 at noon.
“Duplin County is stronger thanks to the work of the DFYA and the many nonprofits that serve our community,” said Bob Kornegay, board president. “We are honored to offer grants to help continue their important missions.”
The board recently announced $8,075 in local grant awards from its community grant-making fund as follows:
- $500 to Coastal Horizons Center for Rape Crisis Center support of Duplin County
- $500 to Diaper Bank of NC for Distributing Dignity: Diapers for Duplin County
- $1000 to Diversity Nurtures Achievement Community Youth Center for Thriving @ DNA Summer Enrichment Camp
- $1000 to Duplin County Sheriff’s Office for the DARE Program of Duplin County
- $825 to Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina for Duplin Kindness Project
- $1000 to Pet Friends of Duplin County for Low Cost Spay/Neuter Program
- $500 to Ronald McDonald House of Eastern NC for Funding Families of Duplin County
- $1000 to RCACC (Rones Chapel Area Community Center) for Tutor to the Top Program
- $750 to Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries for Feed Our Hungry Children Summer Backpacks
- $1000 to East Duplin Christian Outreach Ministry for Helping Those in Need
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” said Kornegay. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
For more information, contact Anne Sorhagen, NCCF program officer, at asorhagen@nccommunityfoundation.org or Natalie Jenkins Peel, NCCF community leadership officer, at npeel@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org
Editor’s Note: This article was contributed by the Duplin County Community Foundation board. The Duplin County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors.