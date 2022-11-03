KENANSVILLE — During the last October meeting the Board of County Commissioners discussed the following agenda items:
A request a was made to schedule a public hearing to name a lane in the 200 block of Norwood Ezzell Road in Mount Olive. The proposed name is Mickey Best Lane. The request for a public hearing was approved and scheduled for Nov. 21. Following the request, a public hearing was open to discuss the naming of Bill Peterson Lane in Wallace, N.C. There were no public comments and the naming of the lane was approved.
Charles Rollins, County Planner, nominated Tasha Herring-Redd to the Duplin Planning Board.
“Miss Redd is a resident of the Wallace area. I feel like she is uniquely qualified. She works in the Planning Department for Pender County, and she has for several years, and I believe she will be an asset to the board,” said Rollings.
The Duplin County Planning Board is responsible for preparing a comprehensive and coordinated strategy for the physical development of Duplin County, establishing policies for guiding action, and recommending ordinances that promote the orderly development of the area.
Herring-Redd was appointed for a two-year term beginning on Nov. 1, 2022 and ending on Oct. 31, 2024.
George Futrell, Assistant County Manager, stood in for the Public Transportation director, who was unable to attend the meeting to request a motion to enter into a contract with The Adams Company, Inc., for project management services and oversight of the public transportation facility construction. Having a project manager overseeing construction is beneficial for regulation compliance.
The contract is for $28,000 to be paid from the Public Transportation Department fund balance.
The motion and the associated budget amendment were approved.
Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Health Director, appeared to request the acceptance of the Cape Fear Memorial Foundation Grant in the amount of $143,000 for the Diabetes Management Program.
“This grant is for chronic disease prevention and access to care for our patients here in Duplin County.
Is a collaboration between ECU and the Health Department to enhance our diabetes program,” said Simmons-Kornegay. “Approximately 40% of patients admitted to ECU Health Duplin Hospital carry a diagnosis of diabetes with majority of the time never attending diabetes self-management education classes. In partnership with ECU Health Duplin Hospital, the Health Department will leverage staffing resources, coordinate DSME program content, and maximize outreach opportunities to improve the overall health of our residents.”
The board approved the acceptance of the grant and the budget amendment. The next item Simmons-Kornegay presented was a request to accept a $16,848 grant for the COVID-19 Vaccination Program. The grant supports mass vaccination planning and implementation, and adjusts the amount of available funding. The board approved her request.
The next item was a request to accept Tuberculosis Control funding for $1,053. The addendum provides additional funding to counties in order to enhance latent tuberculosis infections and active TB cases, disease screening and treatment to address increased caseload due to Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian parolees by expanding TB-related services. The request was approved.
Next, Simmons-Kornegay presented Elizabeth Ricci and Rose Kornegay with a retirement plaque in recognition of their service and presented both with the Old North State Award.
Ricci has served Health Department for the last 22 years. Kornegay has served with Health Department for 21 years.
After a closed session to discuss legal and personnel matters, the board opened back the floor and County Manager Davis H. Brinson presented a contract proposal with Moseley Architects for the design of the new detention facility. Duplin County was awarded $21.3 million from the State Capital Infrastructure Fund to help fund the construction of the facility and since has funded jail needs studies conducted by Moseley Architects.
“It is the recommendation of Sheriff Wallace and myself that the county enter into an agreement with Moseley Architects to perform architectural, engineering, and construction phase services for the design and construction of a new 156-bed jail facility of approximately 55,000 square feet, with an additive alternate for jail housing of approximately 78 additional beds, to be located on the campus at Duplin Commons. For the architects’ services for the schematic design, design development, construction documents, bidding and construction contract administration phase services, the cost shall be an amount not to exceed $2,394,500,” said Brinson. He further explained that for the design services for an additive alternate for two additional housing units of approximately 39 beds each the cost would be $269,135. “Jail option, transition, Prison Rape Elimination Act planning and policy/procedure development services would be an additional $75,000.”
The commissioners and town manager addressed the pros and cons of going with the 156-bed jail design without alternate addition of 78-bed units.
“If we can only fund the 156 beds then we should save the money of the extra design,” said Commissioner and Chairman of the Board Dexter Edwards. “...we can’t fund it now, and if it’s 5-10 years before we can fund that, it will probably take another drawing at that time, they might not be able to do it off of this one.”
Currently the county is housing inmates in Wayne County. According to Tracy Chestnutt, Finance Officer, the number of inmates has gone up significantly this fiscal since COVID has settle down and the county is currently spending between $15,000 to $17,000 a month in housing inmates.
After much deliberation about the proposed contract, the commissioners made a motion to amend the contract. The motion authorizes the county manager to sign a contract with Moseley Architects to build a detention facility as long as it reflects the budget shall not exceed $25 million and to amend the maximum compensation under the contact not to exceed $2,394,500 which shall be inclusive of the design services for an additive alternate for two additional housing units of approximately 39 beds each.