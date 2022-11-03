KENANSVILLE — During the last October meeting the Board of County Commissioners discussed the following agenda items:

A request a was made to schedule a public hearing to name a lane in the 200 block of Norwood Ezzell Road in Mount Olive. The proposed name is Mickey Best Lane. The request for a public hearing was approved and scheduled for Nov. 21. Following the request, a public hearing was open to discuss the naming of Bill Peterson Lane in Wallace, N.C. There were no public comments and the naming of the lane was approved.

