KENANSVILLE — On May 4, Curt Simpson, president of the Duplin County Education Foundation, announced the donation of $140,000 for Duplin County Schools.
“We are extremely grateful for the continued support of the Duplin County Education Foundation. Their dedication, leadership, and generosity truly make a difference in the lives of our students, staff, and school community,” said Duplin County Public Schools Superintendent Austin Obasohan. “We are very blessed to have the Education Foundation and its members working hard to serve our Duplin Schools family.”
“Through the generous donations of numerous individuals, families, and businesses within the county, we have been able to give out thousands of dollars worth of scholarships each year,” said Simpson. “Though I’m rotating off the board this year, I feel like we’re ending our year on a very high note. Last year, our organization awarded about $44,000 worth of scholarships to our graduating seniors.”
According to Simpson, the board’s predecessors had the insight to put the money in investment accounts, which has done exceptionally well in the last few years.
“This year, after being challenged by Mr. Bill Hennessee up in Faison, we have kicked it up a notch. In fact, we’ve kicked it up quite a few notches. You see, Mr. Hennessee reminded us that his family had given a good bit of money to us, and we were not giving it out as quickly as it was growing,” said Simpson. “It was a good problem to have.
Simpson said that the board decided it was time to take Hennessee’s challenge and boost what they are doing for the schools.
“This year, we increased that amount (of scholarships to graduating seniors) to $52,000. In addition to that, in recent years, we’ve given out a $500 scholarship that is awarded by drawing to one student from each high school (during the) Austin Carter Academic Celebration. This year, we’ve boosted that from one $500 scholarship per school to two $1,000 scholarships per school,” said Simpson. “Those are all good things that we’re able to do for our graduating seniors.”
Simpson said they wanted to do more for the teachers and in the next year the award for Duplin County’s Teacher of the Year will see an increase in their financial award from $750 to $2,000.
“We really want to reward our teachers for the great jobs they are doing,” said Simpson. “We want to make our program worth their time to participate in.
The creation of the Duplin County Education Foundation was the culmination of Dr. Austin Carter’s vision. Carter was the driving force who spearheaded the non-profit organization in the early 1980s.
According to Simpson, who served on the board for six years, the organization was created as a venue to raise funds for scholarships and serve as a means of financial support to fund special projects that recognize Duplin’s best students and educators alike.
The foundation is an independent nonprofit organization operating with a board of directors representing every district in Duplin County Schools. Their mission is to provide financial support, leadership ability, professional expertise, or otherwise by promoting the development of character, integrity, leadership, and scholarship of young people attending public schools in Duplin County.