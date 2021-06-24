KENANSVILLE — Duplin County School’s Roberta McCallop, was recently recognized as Distance Education Facilitator of the Year. Dr. Jaime Lathan, Interim Vice Chancellor for Distance Education and Extended Programs presented McCallop with the first North Carolina Science and Mathematics Distance Education award.
“In recognition of your outstanding support, dedication, and contributions to the Open-Enrollment distance education program of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, NCSSM, we are honored to present you with our first-ever NCSSM Distance Education “Facilitator of the Year” award,” said Lathan. “Our ongoing partnership with James Kenan High School in Duplin County is what it is because of your tireless efforts.”
McCallop is regarded as a fierce advocate to her students and for her dedication and support to enhance distance education.
“We are so happy that Ms. McCallaop is being recognized by NCSSM as Distance Education Facilitator of the Year,” said Dr. Obasohan, Duplin County Schools Superintendent. “She is truly an asset to our school system and we are so grateful for the ongoing efforts to ensure that all students benefit from the quality education that distance learning offers.”