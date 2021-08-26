KENANSVILLE — On Aug. 16, funds for 539 employees who worked during the height of the pandemic, were approved by the Duplin County Board of Commissioners during the regular meeting. The employees will receive a one-time bonus on Sept. 3.
The bonus will be paid to full-time and part-time employees and will be for sectors deemed critical to protect the health and well-being of residents, such as sworn law enforcement officers, jailers, jail cooks, 911 telecommunicators, paramedics, in-home aides, emergency management, housekeeping staff, nutrition site attendants, health care workers employed by the Health Department and adult and child protective services social workers.
All remaining employees will receive a bonus of $2,542.37, including all department heads.
“The bonus will provide a net deposit of $2,500 and $1,500 respectively for employees eligible for a full bonus. All others will receive a prorated gross deposit based on the number of months they have worked from March 1, 2020, through the approval date,” said Tracy Chestnutt, Duplin County Finance Officer. “The same pay dates will apply as above.”
The estimated amount approved to pay for the bonuses is $1,859,787.
Chestnutt said the gross deposits may change slightly, as they were estimates.
“We must test them in our payroll system to ensure that this amount nets a final deposit of either $2,500 or $1,500 for those employees receiving the full bonus after payroll deductions,” said Chestnutt. “However, I believe the difference, if any, will be slight. Once the final gross bonus is determined, the proration will be applied to the gross based on the number of whole months an employee worked from March 1, 2020, through Aug. 1, 2021.”
The bonuses are funded by The American Rescue Plan, which allows for premium pay for public employees who provided essential government services. According to Chestnutt, the county proposed to use funds to provide employee bonuses in fixed dollar amounts based on an employee’s length of service during the pandemic.
“This is in recognition of county staff who have remained on the frontlines, continued important public services, and ensured residents received the help they needed at a time when it was critical,” said Chestnutt.
The bonuses are a way to compensate these employees for their dedication, long hours, and constant work to improve and safeguard public health.