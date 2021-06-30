KENANSVILLE - North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey visited the Warsaw and Chinquapin Fire departments on Wednesday, June 30 to honor firefighter Blake Phillips from WFD and Faison Fire Chief Lee Kennedy, and present more than $325,000 in grants.
Both men were honored for life-saving actions they took during a house fire at 570 South, N.C. 50 Highway in Kenansville last January.
Phillips and Kennedy were the first to enter the burning house when they heard someone screaming for help. Upon entering the home, they discovered a man with disabilities on the floor, who was unable to walk and had attempted to crawl to escape the flames.
Kennedy and Phillips saved the man’s life by taking him out of the house and turning him over to EMS, who took him to the hospital. The man was treated for smoke inhalation and released from the hospital.
During his visit, Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, awarded more than $325,000 in fire and rescue grants to 18 volunteer fire departments and rescue squads in need.
The fire departments receiving grants include Warsaw, Kenansville, Faison, Calypso, Albertson, Oak Wolfe, Magnolia, Rose Hill, Sarecta, Pleasant Grove, Chinquapin, Greenevers, Beulaville, Teachey, Fountaintown, Lyman, Pin Hook and Turkey.