KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Hall of Fame held its annual banquet to honor the lifelong contributions of six Duplin County citizens on Nov. 15, at the Ed Armory Auditorium after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Traditionally, for the past 25 years, the Duplin County Hall of Fame has honored a deceased and a living recipient, who are chosen for their contributions to the business, cultural, educational, or voluntary sectors of Duplin County. This year the Board honored three living and three deceased inductees.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com