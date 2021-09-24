WALLACE – A section of NC 11 Highway will be closed for approximately one year while Department of Transportation crews replace a bridge.
The bridge on NC 11 Highway over Little Rockfish Creek will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on Sept. 27. The current bridge near South Norwood Street was built in 1922, and will be replaced by a modern structure.
It is expected to take crews until the beginning of September 2022 to complete construction.
Traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 117, South Norwood Street and N.C. 41 to gain access to either side of the closure.
Drivers should be cautious around the work zone and expect their commute may take longer than normal.