...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Northeast Cape Fear River Near Chinquapin affecting Duplin County.
For the North East Cape Fear River...including Chinquapin...Minor
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued late tonight by 345 AM EDT.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Northeast Cape Fear River Near Chinquapin.
* WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Secondary roads adjacent to the river
flood and may be impassable. Tributaries that drain into the river
flood secondary roads. Water surrounds homes and properties in the
River Landing community in Wallace.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Friday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.4
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.4 feet on 09/15/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WALLACE - The intersection of Old Camp and Wards roads in Wallace will become an all-way stop next week.
On Sept. 5, the N.C. Department of Transportation will add stop signs and road markings to Old Camp Road, where drivers do not have to stop currently. The change in traffic pattern was decided upon after a safety review by the department.