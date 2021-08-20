Duplin County mask mandate starts tonight at midnight

KENANSVILLE – The Duplin County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to implement a mask mandate for Duplin County employees and anyone entering county buildings and facilities. The mandate is set to start Friday, Aug. 20 at midnight.
County leadership and local Health Department officials have been monitoring COVID-19 data and collaborating to mitigate the continued spread of the virus in an already overwhelmed system. Over the past few weeks, they have reviewed infection rates, community outbreaks, vaccination trends, and public health guidance. Additionally, officials conducted a county-wide employee survey to gather a clear picture of where to put resources to safeguard the health of Duplin residents.
Duplin County Health Department Director Tracey Simmons-Kornegay reported that Duplin has a 14.1% infection rate with a total of 685 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases from Aug. 2 to Aug. 16.
Among those infected are 29 children ages 0-4, 51 children ages 5-12, 61 teens ages 13-18, 270 adults ages 19-39, 194 adults ages 40-64, and 80 seniors ages 65 and older. She reported that the Health Department team was managing 590 cases and 327 county residents were in isolation.
“We are seeing a slight increase in the age range,” said Simmons-Kornegay. “At the end of July, was a lot of our children and adolescent population, now you're seeing their potential parents, grandparents becoming infected from that.”
“There are a number of outbreaks and clusters in various settings throughout the county,” said Simmons-Kornegay. “The county remains at a high level of community transmission per the CDC.”
Vidant Duplin Hospital is one of three hospitals in the Vidant system that is over its capacity limits.
Jason Lowry, a Vidant Health official said Vidant Duplin has been at full capacity most days since Aug. 6.
He added that they are concerned about capacity across their system due to an increase in patients being treated for COVID-19, and while Vidant can temporarily increase capacity for emergent needs, that is not sustainable for an extended period.
“About 90% of patients in our hospitals being treated for COVID-19 are not vaccinated,” said Lowry. “We are asking all community members who are eligible to get vaccinated to help protect themselves, our communities, and to help alleviate future strain on their health care system and the teams providing care.”
But Vidant Duplin is not the only system that is overwhelmed, Duplin County Emergency Medical Service is also feeling the strain with the surge of COVID-19-related calls.
“The EMS system is stretched to the max, but they are still answering all their calls,” said County Manager Davis Brinson.
Some county employees are working approximately 60 hours a week according to officials, many of those employees have been working long hours for a year and a half due to the pandemic and limited resources. A few months ago, the numbers went down and things seemed to be stabilizing, but as restrictions got lifted, health officials have seen an influx of cases.
“Our numbers started to increase when the mask mandates were lessened,” said Simmons-Kornegay. “It is also important to know, it is probably going to be at least around 28 days before we start to see (numbers) decrease because we have to go through two incubation periods.”
According to the survey results, 61% percent of people reported having received the vaccine. Out of the unvaccinated people, 70% said they were not planning on getting vaccinated, and 17% were still undecided.
“Based on their comments, most of them have already made up their mind — they didn't want it,” said Pam Brame, Duplin County Human Resources Director, as she presented the analysis. “It was a very close, 50-50 on whether they wanted us to provide additional resources.”
According to the survey results, most individuals believe in the benefit of limiting access to city buildings.
“The main goal of the survey for me was to make certain people feel their voices do matter and give them an opportunity to speak freely in terms of where they are and their understanding about the numbers," said Commissioner Wayne E. Branch. “It is not a situation where we are just acting cavalier in terms of making decisions. I really wanted people to know that we care. My thought is we really don't have an option but to do things differently than what we have been doing for our people. It is not something that is going to be long-term, and I think the school board has already stepped in the right direction.”
According to the mask mandate, county employees and guests must wear cloth face coverings in all county buildings, facilities, and vehicles where non-household members are present regardless of social distance. Additionally, individuals are required to wear cloth face coverings in outdoor settings on county property if individuals are unable to maintain a 6-foot social distance with non-household members. County employees should refer their supervisor for a complete list of guidelines, including exceptions and enforcement.
The public entering county buildings will be required to wear a mask. County facilities will have masks ready for individuals who come to the door without one.