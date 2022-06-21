The Aces, second place winners are Allen Smith, Ed Crute, Jayson Lambuth and Jeff Thigpen from left. The golf fundraiser helped to raise money to fund services and support for Duplin County children and families.
Smithfield Foods Team II, forth place winners are Garrett Melvin, Zach Faircloth, Benjie Oats and JC Cashwell. Duplin County Partnership for Children facilitates the social, emotional, and intellectual development of families through innovative quality programs.
Freedom Door Company, first place winners, Mike Jones, Kevin Parker, Colby Parker and Trent Parker.
Photos by Duplin County Partnership for Children
In Loving Memory of Justin Pittman, third place winners are Haywood Quinn, Seth Quinn, Nick Bell and Joey Ezzell.
KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Partnership for Children held a golf tournament fundraiser, with 15 participating teams, on Thursday, June 9 at the Duplin Country Club in Kenansville to fund services and support for Duplin County children and families.
"After expenses we made approximately $8,800. We also had approximately $1,000 worth of items that were donated to use for the tournament," said Christy Jones, Duplin County Partnership for Children Executive Director.
"We would like to thank Duplin Country Club and everyone that sponsored, donated, participated, and volunteered in our first golf tournament fundraiser for helping make our event a success," said Jones. "These funds will allow us to provide additional services to the families and children of Duplin County."
According to the Duplin County Partnership for Children, while they are a member of the Smart Start Network, there are gaps in funding that prevent them from providing some valuable services to meet families where they are.
The Duplin County Partnership for Children is a nonprofit organization that serves as a catalyst for the development, expansion, and promotion of positive quality opportunities for children ages 0-12 and their families. Duplin County Partnership for Children facilitates the social, emotional, and intellectual development of families through innovative quality programs.