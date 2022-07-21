KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Public Transportation Department held a groundbreaking ceremony, marking the beginning of construction for the new Public Transportation Facility at the Duplin Commons.

N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette joined Duplin’s government officials, local leadership and Duplin County Public Transportation representatives to celebrate the special occasion.

“As many of you know, the impact public transportation has on our county is profound,” said Duplin County Public Transportation Director Angel Venecia in her closing remarks. “Our service aids in minimizing barriers; providing residents access to quality healthcare, education, employment, and social connections, just to name a few. We are very excited for what the future holds for our Public Transportation Department and sincerely appreciate all of the support that has been bestowed upon us.”

The 5,311-square-feet property will house the administrative and operational functions of the Duplin public transportation system. The $3 million project was made possible by the partnership of the Federal Transit Administration, North Carolina Department of Transportation, and the Duplin County Board of County Commissioners.

