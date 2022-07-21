...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Duplin County Public Transportation holds groundbreaking ceremony
KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Public Transportation Department held a groundbreaking ceremony, marking the beginning of construction for the new Public Transportation Facility at the Duplin Commons.
N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette joined Duplin’s government officials, local leadership and Duplin County Public Transportation representatives to celebrate the special occasion.
“As many of you know, the impact public transportation has on our county is profound,” said Duplin County Public Transportation Director Angel Venecia in her closing remarks. “Our service aids in minimizing barriers; providing residents access to quality healthcare, education, employment, and social connections, just to name a few. We are very excited for what the future holds for our Public Transportation Department and sincerely appreciate all of the support that has been bestowed upon us.”
The 5,311-square-feet property will house the administrative and operational functions of the Duplin public transportation system. The $3 million project was made possible by the partnership of the Federal Transit Administration, North Carolina Department of Transportation, and the Duplin County Board of County Commissioners.