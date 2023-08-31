Weather Alert

This product covers Eastern North Carolina **TROPICAL STORM IDALIA CONTINUING TO IMPACT EASTERN NC** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Beaufort, East Carteret, Mainland Hyde, Pamlico, and Southern Craven - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Onslow, Duplin, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Mainland Dare, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, Tyrrell, and West Carteret - A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Hatteras Island and the Northern Outer Banks. * STORM INFORMATION: - About 120 miles south of Buxton NC or about 90 miles southeast of Morehead City NC - 33.6N 75.8W - Storm Intensity 60 mph - Movement East or 90 degrees at 20 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Idalia, currently about 90 miles southeast of Morehead City, will continue to move offshore today. Nonetheless, significant impacts are expected for eastern North Carolina through the remainder of today. Heavy rain bands will continue to bring widespread additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches. Combined with the heavy rain that has already fallen overnight into this morning, the localized flash flood threat will persist through the day especially in low-lying, urban and poor drainage areas. Dangerous storm surge inundation of 2-4 feet above ground is possible along the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers and associated tributaries, as well as Core and southern Pamlico Sounds. Winds approaching tropical storm force could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages, especially along and east of Highway 17. Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas building to create treacherous conditions for mariners. Localized ocean overwash is expected along the coast due to high surf. Stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across all of eastern North Carolina. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across the Neuse and Pamlico River and adjacent tributaries as well as the southern Pamlico and Core Sounds. Remain well away from life-threatening surge having additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the Albemarle Sound, Outer Banks, and Crystal Coast. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across significant impacts across the immediate Crystal Coast. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Potential impacts from the main wind event are also now unfolding across the remainder of eastern North Carolina, particularly east of Highway 17. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having additional limited impacts. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Eastern North Carolina. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Dangerous marine conditions continue across all the waters, with strong winds and seas building to create treacherous conditions for mariners. Life-threatening surf conditions with stronger and more frequent rip currents and strong shore break will also exist along area beaches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.