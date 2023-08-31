Due to the lingering effects of Hurricane Idalia, including down trees and impassable roads with high water crossing roadway, DOT has determined the following Duplin County roads impassable:

SR-1102 (E Charity Road) is closed in both directions west of Greenevers near NC 11 S due to a fallen tree entangled in power lines along with high water between Hargrove Drive and NC 11 S. Closing ends today, Aug. 31, at 4:22 p.m. 

  

