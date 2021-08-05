KENANSVILLE – Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Duplin County Schools, the Duplin County Health Department and Vidant Duplin Hospital have collaborated regularly to track COVID-19 trends and adjust operations accordingly to mitigate public health threats to the school population and community at large. The health and safety of the school community have been and will continue to be top priority.
With the goal of returning to in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, the Duplin County Board of Education, Duplin County Health Department and Vidant Duplin Hospital have reviewed current public health guidance from the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, American Academy of Pediatrics, CDC, and area medical professionals. In addition, the rate of community transmission, vaccination coverage, outbreaks, etc. have also been evaluated. Considering all current data, Duplin County Schools will continue district-wide universal masking in all grades pre-k through 13 (unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use). The District will continue to monitor the situation and announce changes as necessary.
We understand for many of our families and staff members this is not a popular decision. Our goal is to stay in school in person all year. Given the current requirements for quarantining and isolating individuals with COVID- 19 or those exposed to COVID-19, masks are the best mitigating strategy. Without masks one COVID-19 positive individual could put an entire class in quarantine for two weeks. This would create disruption for many more of our families and staff members. Please consider every time you received the ConnectEd message last year for a COVID-19 positive case at your child’s school, a class or classes would be quarantined along with possible bus riders exposed by one infected individual. Per the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, masking will allow us to operate school in person with the least amount of disruptions.
We will continue to work with our partners at the Duplin County Health Department and Vidant Duplin Hospital to monitor our county COVID-19 positivity rate. As soon as they decide we can abandon the current mask policy, we will do so. The Duplin County School Board is committed to student safety and success in the classroom.
Editor’s Note: This article was contributed by Duplin County Schools. For more information, please contact the Superintendent’s Office at 910-296-6615.