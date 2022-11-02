KENANSVILLE – The Duplin County Board of Education discussed new safety measures during their Nov. 1 board meeting. The new measures arose following the gunfire incident that interrupted a high school football game creating chaos among students and visitors attending the Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan game.

“The Duplin County Board of Education takes the safety of our school community very seriously and is working with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Department to enhance current safety protocols,” read the Duplin County Board of Education statement announcing the updated security measures.

