KENANSVILLE – The Duplin County Board of Education discussed new safety measures during their Nov. 1 board meeting. The new measures arose following the gunfire incident that interrupted a high school football game creating chaos among students and visitors attending the Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan game.
“The Duplin County Board of Education takes the safety of our school community very seriously and is working with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Department to enhance current safety protocols,” read the Duplin County Board of Education statement announcing the updated security measures.
“Beginning tomorrow, November 2, additional law enforcement will be present at athletic events. Metal detection screenings will be conducted at all designated entrances. In addition, backpacks, briefcases, large purses, or drawstring bags are prohibited. Only clear bags will be allowed. Spectators who need medical, infant/toddler supplies or any other vital necessities must bring those in a clear bag. As per Board policy, dangerous contraband such as drugs and/or weapons are prohibited on school property.”
The board stated that the new policy along with expected codes of conduct will be strictly enforced.
“While these measures may cause some inconveniences, safety must remain our first priority To allow time for these additional safety screenings, gates will open early. Please check with your school’s event schedule for opening times. Should you have any questions or need clarification regarding these new safety measures, please contact your school principal.”