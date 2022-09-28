Antonio Hodges

MOUNT OLIVE – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction Antonio Hodges, 44, of Goldsboro.

Hodges is a suspect in the murder of Vincent Edward Woodley Jr., who was shot and killed near Reyes Verdin Lane off of Bennetts Bridge Road in Mount Olive on Monday, Sept. 26.

