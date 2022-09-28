...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 1 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 6 to 11 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 1 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
MOUNT OLIVE – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction Antonio Hodges, 44, of Goldsboro.
Hodges is a suspect in the murder of Vincent Edward Woodley Jr., who was shot and killed near Reyes Verdin Lane off of Bennetts Bridge Road in Mount Olive on Monday, Sept. 26.
According to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:08 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim. Upon arrival deputies found the 33-year-old man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Woodley died at the scene despite attempts by Duplin County EMS and deputies to resuscitate him.
“During the investigation, it was learned that 44-year-old Antonio Hodges of Goldsboro shot the victim during a brief altercation,” Duplin County Sheriff’s Office officials said, adding that Hodges fled the scene. “A warrant is on file for murder, and the investigation is ongoing.”
Law enforcements asks the public to contact Detective Jarvis Rogers at the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office if they have any information about this case. Detective Rogers can be reached at 910-296-2150.